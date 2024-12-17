‘Biden Is, Like, Dead’: Natl Security Official Drops Bombshell on President’s Health 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A National Security advisor has shared shocking details regarding Joe Biden’s cognitive decline, even suggesting that the outgoing president is “dead.” These comments were made during a sting operation conducted by James O’Keefe’s O’Keefe Media Group.

Henry Appel, an alleged advisor at the Intelligence Programs Directorate of the White House’s National Security Council, told an undercover reporter that Biden “can’t say a sentence,” affirming what Republicans have long known about the Democrat president.

One disturbing incident highlighted Biden’s confusion when, while trying to reach Appel’s boss National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, he called the same phone despite being informed that Sullivan was out of the office.

“A couple of weeks ago, I was, like, the last one in the office. [Biden] called my boss. And so I picked up the phone and said, ‘Hello, Mr. President. It’s Henry on Jake’s phone. He’s out for the day, but I can try to get him on the line for you,” Appel recalled.

Seconds later, Biden—who is the oldest president in U.S. history—asked to reach Sullivan’s civilian phone, but disturbingly, he dialed the same number again, according to Appel’s claims.

“I picked it up again. I was like, ‘Hi again, it’s Henry.’ and he’s like, ‘Is Jake there?’ and I was like, ‘No, you called the same office. Let me call his Secret Service detail for you.’ So, I did,” Appel said while smiling.

In another instance, Biden struggled to understand the word “novel,” confusing it with a book.

“Well, here’s some tea: Joe Biden is, like, dead. Not literally. Like, he, like, can’t say a sentence. He’s, like, really, like, progressed in his old age,” Appel mentioned. “Everybody recognizes it. I can’t believe it wasn’t a bigger scandal earlier.”

These disturbing revelations come after years of the White House shielding Biden from public scrutiny regarding his notable cognitive decline.

On several occasions, Biden appeared confused, lost and incoherent, often stumbling over his words, misidentifying individuals and invoking the names of politicians who had been deceased for years.

Biden’s cognitive decline was exposed during the first presidential debate with Donald Trump, who ended up winning the 2024 race in a landslide.

During the debate, Biden claimed he “beat” Medicare and confused the brutal murder of Laken Riley, a beloved nursing student killed by an illegal alien, with abortion.

Additionally, Biden stuttered, looked pale and was unable to counter Trump’s energetic comments throughout the debate.

Trump: "I really don't know what he said at the end of that sentence; I don't think he knows what he said either." pic.twitter.com/afW9TkIuUV — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 28, 2024

Following this disastrous debate performance, leaders within his own party began plotting what many described as a “coup d’etat” to remove him as the presumptive nominee for president. Former President Barack Obama, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer were among the Democrats leading the ouster.

Ultimately, Biden withdrew from the race and endorsed his similarly struggling vice president, Kamala Harris. Trump ultimately sent Harris home packing, securing all battleground states, regaining the Senate’s control and maintaining a Republican majority in the House.