DNC Coup: Biden Must Resign Immediately, Trump and GOP Lawmakers Demand

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden faces increasing calls to resign immediately following his decision to step down from the 2024 race in what many describe as a “coup d’état.”

Leading these calls are President Donald Trump, Republican lawmakers and governors who argue that if Biden is unfit to seek re-election, he is equally unfit to remain in office until Jan. 21, 2025, when a new president will be sworn in.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve – And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement.”

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo,” echoed Trump’s sentiments, tweeting, “If you can’t run a mere political campaign, you can’t be President.” Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., added, “Joe Biden should resign. If he’s not capable to be a candidate after he won the primary he’s not capable of being President.”

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders echoed these concerns: “Not fit to run for president, not fit to serve as president. Biden should resign immediately.”

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., also weighed in, stating, “Doesn’t have the mental acuity or cognitive ability to run a political campaign but can serve for 6 more months as president? He should resign.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., was equally vocal, writing, “If Joe Biden can’t run for re-election, he is unable and unfit to serve as President of the United States. He must immediately resign.”

She added, “The Democrat Party is in absolute free fall for their blatantly corrupt and desperate attempt to cover up the fact that Joe Biden is unfit for office.”

On Sunday, Biden decided to step down from the 2024 ticket after widespread demands from his own party.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., all spoke to Biden about his inability to win the 2024 race, prompting concerns that President Donald Trump could make a triumphant return in 2025.