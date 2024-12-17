Quantcast
Monday, December 16, 2024

Steve Bannon Discovers Rumored Loophole to Allow 3rd Trump Term

'Are you guys down for that? Trump ‘28? ...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former White House chief strategist and media mogul Steve Bannon joked Sunday that President-elect Donald Trump could seek a third term in 2028, despite the constitutional limitations. 

Speaking at the New York Young Republican Club’s 112th annual gala, Bannon suggested that the Constitution’s 22nd Amendment may not apply to Trump because his terms were non-consecutive. 

“Donald John Trump is going to raise his hand on the King James Bible and take the oath of office, his third victory and his second term,” Bannon declared. He referenced comments from legal scholar Mike Davis, who said: “The Viceroy Mike Davis, tells me since [the Constitution] doesn’t say consecutive. I don’t know, maybe we do it again in ‘28?” 

Bannon then asked, “Are you guys down for that? Trump ‘28?” eliciting a loud but mixed reaction from the Republican crowd. 

Davis, who described himself as Trump’s “viceroy” for the District of Columbia and is the founder of the Article III Project, responded on X to inquiries from reporters.  

He specifically wrote, “Dear Reporters: Here is my response to the many of you reaching out to me for comment: ‘Steve Bannon is obviously trolling. Only Obama gets a third term, with his puppet Biden.’”  

Davis’s comment jested about the notion that former President Barack Obama served as a “puppet master” of the Biden-Harris administration. Obama’s influence was highlighted when he led Biden’s ouster from the 2024 Democratic primary race. 

Bannon’s comments appeared to be lighthearted as the 22nd Amendment of the United Constitution states: “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”

This amendment was ratified in 1951 after President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, a Democrat, served an unprecedented four terms before dying in office in 1945. 

Trump himself has dismissed the notion of a potential third term as nothing more than a joke, stating: “FDR 16 years — almost 16 years — he was four terms. I don’t know, are we going to be considered three-term? Or two-term?” 

In 2020, Trump even shared a meme featuring a TIME Magazine cover with signs that read “Trump 2024,” “Trump 2028” and so on, humorously suggesting an indefinite political future.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘Biden Is, Like, Dead’: Natl Security Official Drops Bombshell on President’s Health 
Next article
‘Feminist’ Justin Trudeau Forces Top Female Deputy to Resign over Tariff Spat

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com