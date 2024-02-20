Biden Frantically Eyes ‘SOTU’ Address to Save Sinking Ship

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The beleaguered re-election campaign of President Joe Biden is eyeing the State of the Union address on March 7 as a potential reset following a barrage of scandals rocking the White House, as reported by Axios on Monday.

Specifically, sources close to the president have indicated that if the presidential elections were held today, former President Donald Trump would emerge triumphant, causing chaos within the Biden team.

“Everyone around him is well aware — well aware — of the need to jack this campaign up,” an individual close to Biden told Axios. “The only way to deal with the negative aftershocks of the special counsel’s report [slamming Biden’s age] is for the president to be out there, to be visible — to be strong of presence and strong of voice.”

In preparation for the address, Biden is allegedly contemplating signing an executive order to “dramatically stem” the unprecedented flow of illegal immigration plaguing the southern border. “This could even happen in the two weeks before the address, allowing Biden to say he took action while Republicans just talk,” Axios reported.

However, it isn’t immediately clear what order Biden would take, as Republicans argue that most, if not all, of the border crisis is linked to the president’s permissiveness and well-documented pro-illegal immigration rhetoric.

For instance, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas became the first cabinet member to be impeached by the House since 1876 over what Republicans described as an illegal refusal to enforce the law and reportedly lying about border security before Congress.

Among some potential campaign changes could be allowing aides, disgruntled with the idea of traveling to Delaware, to work remotely, similar to the infamous Biden basement campaign of 2020.

Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly met with a handful of Democratic governors in a bid to burst through the “information” bubble of the Biden re-election campaign, as reported by CNN.

The 180-degree change comes as Biden faces a plethora of obstacles blocking his re-election.

These issues include embarrassingly low polls, rampant illegal immigration, skyrocketing inflation, an impeachment inquiry over alleged illegal influence peddling schemes, criminal indictments against his son Hunter Biden, scathing questions about his age and mental faculties, mishandling of classified information, constant gaffes including confusing world leaders with individuals who died decades ago and reportedly not remembering when his son, Beau Biden, passed away.