Biden Cites Fabricated Meeting w/ French Leader Who Died in 1996 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden butchered a story about meeting with global leaders during a campaign speech in Las Vegas, Nevada—falsely claiming he had recently met with a former French president who passed away decades ago.

On Monday, the 81-year-old president inaccurately stated that in 2021, he had spoken with former French President François Mitterrand, whom he also incorrectly identified as being from Germany.

“Right, right, right after I was elected, I went to what they call a ‘G7’ meeting, all the NATO leaders,” Biden declared, as reported by the National Pulse. “I sat down and I said, ‘America is back,’ and Mitterrand from Germany, I mean from France, looked at me, and said, said, ‘You know, why, how long you back for?’”

Notably, Mitterrand concluded his presidency in 1995 and passed away a year later. On the other hand, Biden assumed the presidency in 2021, with Emmanuel Macron holding the French presidency at that time.

WATCH: Joe Biden says he recently met with “Mitterand from Germany.” Mitterand was the FRENCH President between 1981 and 1995. He also died in 1996. pic.twitter.com/W0YPBDp69n — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) February 5, 2024

The former president’s statements referred to the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021, a focal point in Biden’s campaign.

In the same falsehood-laden speech, Biden seemed to reference former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, who purportedly told the newly-elected president in 2021: “What would you say, Mr. President, if you picked up the paper tomorrow in The London Times and The London Times said a thousand people had broken into the House of Commons to ‘stop the election of the Prime Minister?’”

Notably, the National Pulse debunked some of Biden’s verbal inaccuracies, including the fact that the prime minister in the United Kingdom is not “elected,” and the “London Times” is not an actual newspaper.

In 2022, Biden confused Macron with Mitterrand, leading the White House to edit the official transcript, inserting Macron’s name in brackets to rectify the error.

The verbal gaffes come as Biden seeks re-election ahead of the 2024 election, where he is likely to face off with his 2020 opponent, former President Donald Trump.

Trump has made Biden’s verbal competency a major campaign issue. Despite facing constant negative coverage and several Democrat-led indictments, several polls indicate the former president taking the lead.