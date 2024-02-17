Biden Calls for Impeachment Halt After DOJ Charges Informant

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden seemed to welcome the federal indictment of former FBI informant Alexander Smirnov, who initially brought forward allegations of a $10 million bribe involving Biden and his son Hunter Biden from a Burisma executive.

In remarks on Friday, Joe Biden, with a smirk, responded to a question about his reaction to Smirnov’s indictment by suggesting that the ongoing impeachment inquiry and the subsequent investigations into his son should be halted.

A reporter inquired, “An FBI informant at the center of the impeachment inquiry into you has been indicted for allegedly lying—[what’s] your reaction to that and should the inquiry be dropped?” With a wide-open smile, Joe Biden responded: “He is lying, it should be dropped and it’s just been an outrageous effort from the beginning.”

🚨BREAKING: Joe Biden says the investigation into him and Hunter Biden “should be dropped.” Look at the smile on his face. Ignore the six banks that submitted 170 suspicious activity reports to the Treasury Department accusing the Biden family of being involved in money… pic.twitter.com/HvIc8mbXQ2 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 16, 2024

Special Counsel David Weiss, currently investigating Hunter Biden, indicted Smirnov for allegedly providing false information to the FBI regarding claims outlined in two infamous FD-1023 informant files.

These documents, previously under seal, gained national attention after the FBI refused to disclose them. Weiss is currently leading an investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax affairs and the alleged illegal purchase of a weapon.

According to the new indictment, Smirnov fabricated a story in which Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky informed him that he paid $5 million to Hunter Biden and Joe Biden in exchange for political protection.

The $10 million bribe supposedly took place while ousted Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin was investigating Burisma. Shokin was eventually fired at the request of then-Vice President Jo Biden. The file alleged Joe Biden was paid to run for cover for the Burisma.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., clarified that the impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden does not solely rely on the informant files, which Weiss claims contain fabricated content.

“To be clear, the impeachment inquiry is not reliant on the FBI’s FD-1023. It is based on a large record of evidence, including bank records and witness testimony, revealing that Joe Biden knew of and participated in his family’s business dealings,” Comer said in remarks to CNN.

We have over $30 million reasons to continue this investigation and not one of those reasons relies on the corrupt FBI or an informant. Bank records don’t lie. https://t.co/nG4LBAWL2M — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) February 16, 2024

The FBI initially refused to hand over the classified FD-1023 files, citing concerns about the safety of the informant. However, months later, Weiss returned an indictment against the very individual they claimed to be protecting.

“When asked by the committee about their confidence in the confidential human source, the FBI told the committee the confidential human source was credible and trusted, had worked with the FBI for over a decade, and had been paid six figures,” Comer added.