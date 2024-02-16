Quantcast
Thursday, February 15, 2024

Leaked Letters Expose Biden’s Attempts to Conceal Hur Findings

'The report will be provided to Congress and released publicly...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joe Biden
Joe Biden / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Leaked letters appear to confirm earlier revelations that the White House carried out multiple attempts to interfere in the damning release of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s final report that delved into President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents, multiple outlets reported on Thursday.

A day before the release of the Hur report, White House Counsel Ed Siskel and Biden’s personnel counsel Bob Bauer issued a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, accusing Hur of “openly, obviously, and blatantly violating” the DOJ’s policies and practices on special counsel reports.

Similar complaints were expressed in a letter dated Feb. 5 and addressed to Hur. However, the DOJ ignored the complaints and went ahead with the release on Feb. 8.

Specifically, Hur detailed how Biden acquired classified documents but recommended against pressing charges, arguing that Biden would likely have presented himself as a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory,” during a hypothetical trial.

The White House complaints began after Hur allowed the Biden team to review the report for potential executive privilege over the letter’s content. However, according to Politico, this incident wasn’t isolated.

The White House, through Biden’s Special Counsel Richard Sauber, directly approached the special counsel on an Oct. 31 letter, seeking to compel Hur to produce an “economical” report, meaning limited in content, Politico reported. 

On Sept. 11, Sauber again claimed that former vice presidents had previously retained personal diaries, similar to those owned by Biden, which were not required to be held in classified material compartments. 

Associate Deputy Attorney General Bradley Weinsheimer pushed back on Feb. 8, stating that the contents of the letters were within the DOJ’s standard for release, as reported by the New York Times. 

“Having carefully considered your argument, the Department concludes that the report as submitted to the Attorney General, and its release, are consistent with legal requirements and Department policy,” Weinsheimer wrote. 

“The report will be provided to Congress and released publicly, consistent with Department practice and the Attorney General’s committee to transparency,” he added. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Santos Trolls Ex-House Colleagues in Group Chat after Seat Flip
Next article
Biden Admin. Sues Red State for Penalizing Hookers who Knowingly Spread HIV

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com