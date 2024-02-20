Sick DNC Disrespects Jimmy Carter in Presidential Tribute

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Critics blasted the Democratic National Committee on Monday following their omission of former President Jimmy Carter in a tribute to all past Democratic presidents.

In celebration of Presidents Day, the DNC’s official Twitter page shared a photo featuring President Joe Biden alongside former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. But there was one caveat.

The DNC forgot to add *the very much alive* Democrat President Jimmy Carter in its social post on #PresidentsDay2024. The post has since been deleted. pic.twitter.com/c2G4MoXbZz — Mike Carter (@MikeCarterTV) February 19, 2024

The since-deleted photo failed to acknowledge Carter, who, at the age of 99, is currently in hospice care and recently lost his wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

Carter, who served a four-year term as the 39th president from 1977 to 1981, was voted out of office and succeeded by Republican powerhouse Ronald Reagan.

Despite being the oldest living former president, Carter is currently under hospice care after enduring years of cancer treatments.

On Feb. 18, 2023, the Carter Center announced Carter’s decision to halt cancer treatment and spend his remaining time with loved ones.

“He has the full support of his family and his medical team,” the center said. “The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

I remember helping President Carter with his campaign back when I was a first-term Senator. I’m deeply honored to have his support today. Thank you, Mr. President. #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/P7deAwTbzo — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 19, 2020

While Carter’s one term in office was marked by controversy, including a hostage and economic crisis, he is admired by many political observers, including Biden himself.

“President Jimmy Carter, you remain the spirit and the heart of the American people,” Biden said on Oct. 1, the 39th president’s birthday. “It’s a great honor to know you and to have worked with you. Jill and I wish you a happy birthday.”

Happy 97th Birthday to my dear friend, President Jimmy Carter. A humble servant of God. A beacon of light and moral clarity. A leader of extraordinary character, honor, and integrity. @FLOTUS and I send our love to you and Rosalynn on this special day. pic.twitter.com/LB0gSvHSNC — President Biden (@POTUS) October 1, 2021

In the run-up to the 2020 election, Carter endorsed Biden against then-President Donald Trump, prompting Biden pay homage in a video.

“I remember helping President Carter with his campaign back when I was a first-term Senator. I’m deeply honored to have his support today,” Biden said in 2020 after the endorsement.

Carter’s wife passed away on Nov. 19, 2023, just two days after entering hospice care following a dementia diagnosis in May of that year. “Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” Carter said of his late wife.