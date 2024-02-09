Quantcast
Thursday, February 8, 2024

Biden Mixes Up Another Current European Official w/ Long-Dead One

'Why is it a rabbit hole?'

Posted by Contributing Author
G7 family photo
World leaders of the G7 pose for their 'family photo' during the summit in Cornwall, UK. / IMAGE: C-SPAN via YouTube

(Headline USA) Days after claiming he’d recently had a conversation with long-dead French President François Mitterrand, President Joe Biden mixed up yet another European official, confusing former German Chancellor Angela Merkel for the deceased German Chancellor Helmut Kohl.

According to Bloomberg News, the 81-year-old made the gaffe at a fundraiser in New York on Wednesday during a story about his trip to his first G7 meeting after taking office, when he declared that “America’s back.”

It was one of several recent slips for Biden, who also forgot the name of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, and who was cited in a report by special counsel Robert Hur as having severe memory loss during an interview about his mishandling of classified documents.

Hur’s damning 388-page report indicated that Biden could not remember when he was vice president or details about the death of his older son, Beau.

During his New York fundraiser, Biden mentioned Kohl as part of a rambling anecdote, claiming that the long-serving leader who presided over the reunification of Germany after the fall of the Soviet Union had questioned him about the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising at the U.S. Capitol.

“…Then, Helmut Kohl of Germany looked at me and said, ‘What would you say, Mr. President, if you picked up the London Times tomorrow morning and learned that 1,000 people had broken down the doors, the doors of the British Parliament and killed some [people] on the way in [to] deny the prime minister to take office?’” Biden recounted.

Kohl, however, died in 2017, three and a half years before the mass demonstration by supporters of President Donald Trump to protest the certification of the disputed 2020 election.

Merkel was the German chancellor at the time of Biden’s first G7 meeting, which took place in Cornwall, England.

On Sunday, at a Nevada campaign event, Biden told the same story about his meeting with world leaders at the G7 but mixed up French President Emmanuel Macron with Mitterrand, who served as president of France from 1981 to 1995 and died in 1996.

“I sat down, and I said, ‘America’s back,'” Biden told the crowd. “And Mitterrand from Germany—I mean from France—looked at me and said … ‘Well, how long are you back for?’”

Asked about the embarrassing incident on Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dismissed the question and insisted that she would not “go down that rabbit hole with you,” Mediaite reported.

Fox News’s Peter Doocy replied, “Why is it a rabbit hole?”

But Jean-Pierre again refused to answer the question, nebulously saying, “You saw the president in Vegas, in California. You’ve seen the president in South Carolina. You saw him in Michigan. I’ll just leave it there.”

Some have speculated that Biden will soon make a pre-planned announcement that he is dropping out of the 2024 re-election campaign, thereby making room for a candidate with stronger prospects of defeating Trump.

If so, his rapid mental deterioration may, in fact, be written into the script, although concerns over Biden’s possible dementia have long fueled questions about his fitness for office.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Obama Judge Orders Trump Adviser, 74, to Begin Prison Sentence for Contempt
Next article
Denver Mayor Warns City Has to Start Kicking Migrants Out

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com