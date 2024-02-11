(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) First Lady Jill Biden rushed to defend President Joe Biden amid growing concerns about his mental acuity, following Special Counsel Robert Hur’s citation of age and deteriorated mental faculties as reasons why the president should not be prosecuted for mishandling classified documents.

Hur’s 338-page report on the criminal investigation into Joe Biden’s unathorized retention of classified information disclosed significant findings. Notably, the president demonstrated an inability to recall the timing of his son Beau Biden’s passing, let alone when the classified documents were delivered to his residence after the end of his tenure as vice preisdent in 2016.

However, Jill Biden responded with a campaign email lambasting Hur and attempting to explain why her 81-year-old husband failed to remember his son’s passing. “I hope you can imagine how it felt to read that attack — not just as Joe’s wife, but as Beau’s mother,” she declared Saturday, according to the New York Post.

“I don’t know what this Special Counsel was trying to achieve. We should give everyone grace, and I can’t imagine someone would try to use our son’s death to score political points,” she added.

Jill Biden stated that the president experiences grief for his son, measuring it not in years but in the depth of sorrow. “If you’ve experienced a loss like that, you know that you don’t measure it in years — you measure it in grief. May 30th is a day forever etched on our hearts. It shattered me, it shattered our family,” she continued.

Jill Biden’s campaign email came two days after Joe Biden held an impromptu press conference where he also lambasted Hur’s report. “How the hell dare he raise that? Frankly, when I was asked the question, I thought to myself it wasn’t any of their damned business,” Biden retorted in the gaffe-laden conference.

Observers on social media pointed out a discrepancy in Jill Biden’s email: she is not Beau Biden’s birth mother.

“Jill Biden is not Beau Biden’s mother and they are both disgusting in the way they exploit and misrepresent his tragic death,” author and political commentator Julie Kelly said. Similarly, Twitter account amuse posted: “Neilia Biden was Beau’s mother.”

Jill Biden met then-Senator Joe Biden in 1975, marrying him two years later. At the time, Joe Biden was a widower. His first wife, Neilia Hunter Biden, and daughter Naomi Biden tragically passed away in a car accident in 1972. Both Beau Biden and Hunter Biden were in the car but survived.