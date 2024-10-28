‘Desperate’ Biden Claims Elon Musk Worked Illegally in the US

(Headline USA) President Joe Biden slammed tech mogul Elon Musk as a hypocrite for opposing illegal immigration after a report suggested Musk worked illegally in the U.S. early in his career.

“That wealthiest man in the world turned out to be an illegal worker here,” Biden said while campaigning Saturday in Pittsburgh.

“No, I’m serious,” he continued.

“He was supposed to be in school when he came on a student visa,” Biden added. “He wasn’t in school.”

“He was violating the law. And he’s talking about all these illegals coming our way?” he said.

JOE BIDEN: Elon Musk is the richest man in the world. He was supposed to be in a school when he came on a student visa. He was working. He was violating the law and he's talking about all these illegals. pic.twitter.com/r4ZXsMUcVA — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) October 27, 2024

The Washington Post reported last week that Musk arrived in Palo Alto, Cali., from South Africa in 1995 for a graduate program at Stanford University on a student visa.

Sources alleged that Musk “never enrolled in courses, working instead on his startup.”

Investors in Musk’s start-up, Zip2, allegedly helped Musk secure a proper visa over concerns that they would run into trouble legally.

Musk blasted the allegations as false, and said he had a “J-1 visa that transitioned to an H1B” visa, which is a temporary employment permit.

I was on a J-1 visa that transitioned to an H1-B. They know this, as they have all my records. Losing the election is making them desperate. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2024

“I was in fact allowed to work in the US,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

“They know this, as they have all my records,” he continued. “Losing the election is making them desperate.”

I was in fact allowed to work in the US. The Biden puppet is lying. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2024

Musk went on to blast Biden and said, “The Biden puppet is lying.”

The Tesla CEO has been one of the Left’s top targets ever since he endorsed former President Donald Trump.

Illegal immigration was one of the top reasons Musk said he was backing Trump, arguing there likely would not be another free and fair election if Democrats win and continue to import millions of illegal aliens.

“The Democratic Party goal is to disenfranchise US citizens by importing as many illegal immigrants as possible,” he said earlier this year.

“Given the massive influx of illegals from every country on Earth, 2024 will probably be the last election actually decided by US citizens,” Musk added.