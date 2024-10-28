49ers Star Bosa Displays MAGA Hat During Post-Game Interview

(Matthew Doarnberger, Headline USA) San Franciso 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa interrupted a postgame interview on NBC’s Sunday Night Football to show off the MAGA hat that he was wearing.

Following the game in which the 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys 30-24, sideline reporter Melissa Stark was interviewing San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy, tight end George Kittle and running back Isaac Guerendo. It was then that Bosa suck up behind the interviewees and pointed to his “Make America Great Again” hat.

Bosa pointed to his hat, then quickly ran off. Stark responded to the incident by remarking “Alright, Nick Bosa with a message there.” She then proceeded to conduct the rest of the interview.

At the post-game press conference, Bosa was asked why he decided to make a political statement in the manner that he did.

“I’m not going to talk too much about it, but I think that it’s an important time.”

Nick Bosa on his MAGA hat statement: “I’m not gonna talk too much about it, but I think it’s an important time.” pic.twitter.com/NgHx6GJcH6 https://t.co/o9ZGmUse87 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 28, 2024

He declined to further comment on his support for the former president.

Bosa has a history of aligning himself with MAGA going back to his time playing for Ohio State, where he made tweets supporting Donald Trump. He subsequently deleted those tweets prior to being drafted.

When asked in an ESPN interview why he deleted them, he expressed concern that “there is a chance I might end up in San Francisco.”

The Bosa’s decision to wear and display a MAGA hat may result in consequences from the NFL. According to Outkick.com, the league has rules for wearing apparel not approved by the front office. Unsurprisingly, MAGA merchandise is not league approved.

The NFL may decide to fine Bosa for his activism under the merchandise rule. Interestingly, the league never fined anyone for wearing Black Lives Matter apparel.

Bosa is not the first current or former NFL player to express his support for Trump. Former players Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bell and Jack Lambert have all expressed their support for “The Donald.”

Current Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker announced his support for Trump last week.