White House Forced to Deny Report of Biden Calling Netanyahu a ‘Bad F***ing Guy’

(Headline USA) The White House was forced to deny a report this weekend that President Joe Biden blasted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “bad f***ing guy.”

According to Politico columnist Jonathan Martin, Biden is “deeply suspicious” of Netanyahu, leading him to privately insult the top Israeli official in conversations with aides.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates rejected the report, claiming “the president did not say that, nor would he.” Bates insisted that Biden and Netanyahu have a “decades-long relationship that is respectful in public and in private.”

But according to Martin, Biden has for years held a “deep-seated fear” of Netanyau taking advantage of the U.S.

This concern has allegedly grown in the wake of Israel’s retaliation against Hamas, with Biden warning his advisers that Netanyahu could “drag the U.S. into a wider war in the Middle East, a conflict that would ensure American weapons keep flowing to the region, troops soon follow and, in the maelstrom, international pressure on him to agree to a Gaza cease-fire and his domestic political difficulties both dissipate,” Martin wrote.

Biden, who is notorious for berating and belittling White House staff, has also privately insulted former President Donald Trump, according to Politico, calling him a “sick f***.”

On a separate occasion, Biden also said of Trump: “What a f***ing a**hole the guy is.”

Senior Trump campaign adviser Chris Lacivita argued Biden’s derogatory comments shouldn’t come as a surprise.

“It’s a shame that Crooked Joe Biden disrespects the presidency both publicly and privately,” Lacivita told Politico. “But then again, it’s no surprise he disrespects the 45th president the same way he disrespects the American people with his failed policies.”

The Trump campaign has continued to capitalize on the report, warning voters that Biden’s opinion of Trump doesn’t stop with just Trump.

“Biden will spit on us & call us every curse word in the dictionary,” the Trump campaign wrote in an email. “And I know with your patriotic support at this very moment, WE WILL STOP HIM!”