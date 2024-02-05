Quantcast
Monday, February 5, 2024

Biden Labels Trump as ‘Sick Fuck’ Despite 2020 ‘Decency’ Pledge

'It’s a shame that Crooked Joe Biden disrespects the presidency both publicly and privately...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joe Biden
Joe Biden / IMAGE: @JackPosobiec via Twitter

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Joe Biden, who campaigned extensively on the promise to bring a sense of decency back to the White House, is now under scrutiny for employing derogatory insults aimed at his leading opponent, former President Donald Trump. 

Three sources close to Biden told Politico that the president privately refers to Trump as a “sick fuck,” a stark departure from the composed and mature demeanor the embattled president tries to use while in public.

“What a fucking asshole the guy is,” Biden said of Trump on a separate occasion.

Senior Trump campaign adviser Chris Lacivita criticized Biden’s disparaging comments about a former president.

“It’s a shame that Crooked Joe Biden disrespects the presidency both publicly and privately,” Lacivita told Politico. “But then again, it’s no surprise he disrespects the 45th president the same way he disrespects the American people with his failed policies.” 

The former president’s campaign capitalized on the Politico report of Biden’s insults by sending fundraising emails, as reported by the National Review.

“He doesn’t just think that about me, he thinks that about EVERY SINGLE ONE of my proud supporters,” the Trump campaign stated in an email. 

The fundraiser email drew parallels between Biden’s remarks and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s infamous speech where she referred to Trump supporters as “deplorables.” 

“Biden will spit on us & call us every curse word in the dictionary,” the Trump campaign wrote. “And I know with your patriotic support at this very moment, WE WILL STOP HIM!” 

Trump is currently seeking the Republican nomination for president in 2024, having surpassed all previous candidates and facing only long-shot former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. 

Polls indicate Trump leading in a hypothetical 2024 election against Biden, setting the stage for a potential face-off in the general election.

Biden defeated Trump in a highly contentious 2020 election, with claims that Trump represented chaos and embarrassment in the White House. However, this recent Politico report seems to challenge Biden’s commitment to his earlier promises.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
