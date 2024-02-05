Quantcast
Monday, February 5, 2024

Elon Musk: Biden Allowing Mass Illegal Immigration to Stack Dem. Voter Rolls

Posted by Contributing Author
Elon Musk
Elon Musk / IMAGE: Twitter

(Headline USA) Billionaire Elon Musk argued over the weekend that the Biden administration was deliberately allowing millions of illegal immigrants to flood the country in order to stack the Democrat voter rolls before Election Day.

Musk has been outspoken on the border crisis since visiting the southern border and meeting with Texas officials late last year. He pointed out that part of what is drawing so many illegals to the country was the fact that they know they won’t be deported with President Joe Biden in office.

“Homeland Security Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas issued written guidance making it clear that: Illegal presence alone is not grounds for deportation,” Musk tweeted.

“Criminal charges, convictions or gang membership alone are not enough for deportation,” he added. “You basically have to be a convicted axe murderer to be deported!”

Musk cited a recent example in which several migrants attacked two New York City police officers near Times Square.

Six of the seven migrants involved in the attack have been released without bail under the policies established by George Soros-backed District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“As happened this week, you can literally assault police officers in broad daylight in New York, be released with no bail, give everyone the finder and ‘still’ not be deported!!” Musk wrote. “Outrageous.”

The reason the Biden administration was allowing this is simple, he noted.

“That’s because every deportation is a lost vote,” Musk said. “They are importing as many votes as possible before the elections.”

Musk also seemed to throw his weight behind the Republican Party’s effort to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. And when one user wrote that Mayorkas should “face criminal charges for blatantly breaking his oath of office,” Musk replied, “I agree.”

Non-governmentat organizations helping the Biden administration facilitate illegal immigration should also face charges, Musk added.

“NGO personnel who deliberately and repeatedly broke the law to facilitate illegal immigration should face prosecution immediately!” Musk wrote.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Eric Adams’ Admin to Give Illegals Pre-Paid Credit Cards

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com