Elon Musk: Biden Allowing Mass Illegal Immigration to Stack Dem. Voter Rolls

(Headline USA) Billionaire Elon Musk argued over the weekend that the Biden administration was deliberately allowing millions of illegal immigrants to flood the country in order to stack the Democrat voter rolls before Election Day.

Musk has been outspoken on the border crisis since visiting the southern border and meeting with Texas officials late last year. He pointed out that part of what is drawing so many illegals to the country was the fact that they know they won’t be deported with President Joe Biden in office.

In the “bet-you-didn’t-know” category,

Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas issued written guidance making it clear that: 1. Illegal presence alone is not grounds for deportation. 2. Criminal charges, convictions or gang membership alone are not enough for deportation. You… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2024

“Homeland Security Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas issued written guidance making it clear that: Illegal presence alone is not grounds for deportation,” Musk tweeted.

“Criminal charges, convictions or gang membership alone are not enough for deportation,” he added. “You basically have to be a convicted axe murderer to be deported!”

Musk cited a recent example in which several migrants attacked two New York City police officers near Times Square.

Six of the seven migrants involved in the attack have been released without bail under the policies established by George Soros-backed District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“As happened this week, you can literally assault police officers in broad daylight in New York, be released with no bail, give everyone the finder and ‘still’ not be deported!!” Musk wrote. “Outrageous.”

The reason the Biden administration was allowing this is simple, he noted.



“That’s because every deportation is a lost vote,” Musk said. “They are importing as many votes as possible before the elections.”

Musk also seemed to throw his weight behind the Republican Party’s effort to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. And when one user wrote that Mayorkas should “face criminal charges for blatantly breaking his oath of office,” Musk replied, “I agree.”

Non-governmentat organizations helping the Biden administration facilitate illegal immigration should also face charges, Musk added.

“NGO personnel who deliberately and repeatedly broke the law to facilitate illegal immigration should face prosecution immediately!” Musk wrote.