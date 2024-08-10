Armed Teacher Saves 15-Yr.-Old Girl from Assault

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A “hero” middle school teacher stormed out of his home, half-naked and armed, to save a 15-year-old girl from a brutal assault and attempted rape.

The teacher, David Garza, quickly intervened when he heard the girl screaming for help on July 28, shortly after she exited a public bus. The man reportedly took the bus with the young girl before pursuing her down the street.

“I looked down the window and I saw a man beating up a woman on the ground and he was trying to take her clothes off,” Garza told KHOU 11.

He added, “I ran upstairs, I grabbed my pistol. I ran outside, and asked, ‘What’s going on?’ The girl screamed, ‘I’m 15, help me!’ So, I pointed the gun at him and told him to get off her.”

Surveillance footage shows Garza confronting the attacker, who fled the scene after being confronted with the gun. Before fleeing, the assailant had the girl by her hair.

“Hey! Hey! Come here,” Garza is heard yelling at the man.

“He took his hands off right the way. He went chasing after her, so I went chasing after him and she got away,” the middle school teacher stated.

A neighbor praised Garza for his quick action. “At first, I was scared ‘cause I literally thought she was about to be raped. I think If he didn’t come out, she would have been raped or something,” she said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office released footage of a man they believe is responsible for the alleged attempted rape. He is seen wearing a black hoodie with a white Reebok logo.

This attempted assault comes less than a month after authorities reported that 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray was brutally murdered and sexually assaulted by two illegal aliens from Venezuela.

Franklin Pena, 26, and Johan Jose Martínez Rangel, 22, each face capital murder charges for the killing of Nungaray.

The two men allegedly ran into the 12-year-old as she was buying snacks from a 7/11 near her house.

They lured her into a bridge, where they tied her up, removed her pants and sexually assaulted her. They then strangled her and dumped her body in a ditch, according to prosecutors.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement apprehended Martínez on March 14 but released him the same day. Border Patrol arrested Pena on May 28 but he was also released and ordered to reappear later.