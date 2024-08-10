Quantcast
Friday, August 9, 2024

Feds Charge Smartmatic President for 2016 Election Fraud

'The co-conspirators allegedly funded the bribes through a slush fund...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Nick Zaharias of Derry, N.H., a public witness, loads a test ballot into a vote counting machine while testing machines before the New Hampshire primary, at the Derry Municipal Center, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Federal prosecutors have slapped Roger Alejandro Pinate Martinez, founder and president of Smartmatic, with bribery and money laundering related to the 2016 presidential election in the Philippines. 

Two other executives, Jorge Miguel Vasquez and Juan Andres Donato Bautista, also face charges in connection with what prosecutors claimed was a scheme to “retain and obtain business” related to the election.

Smartmatic is a voting machines company that came under fire during the 2020 U.S. presidential election. The company is now suing Fox News and Newsmax for defamation, alleging their reporting on the company harmed their business. It wants $2.7 billion in damages.

Smartmatic spokesperson Samira Saba did not immediately respond to Headline USA’s request for comment.

Prosecutors allege that Martinez and Vasquez caused the payment of at least $1 million to Bautista in exchange for business guarantees involving voting machines and other services. 

“The co-conspirators allegedly funded the bribes through a slush fund that was created by over-invoicing the cost per voting machine for the 2016 Philippine elections,” the DOJ stated in a press statement.

To conceal and justify these payments, the defendants allegedly used coded language, fraudulent contracts and a sham loan agreement. 

“The co-conspirators then allegedly laundered funds related to the bribery scheme through bank accounts located in Asia, Europe, and the United States, including in the Southern District of Florida,” the DOJ added.

Pinate and Vasquez each face one count of conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and an additional violation of the act. Each count carries up to five years in prison. 

Bautista, Pinate, Vasquez and a third individual — Elie Moreno — are each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and three counts of international laundering of monetary instruments. These violations carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Shocking Vids Show Plane Fall Out of Sky in Brazil; 62 Presumed Dead

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com