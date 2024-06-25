Associated Press Accused of Covering Up Story about Illegals Murdering Young Girl

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Associated Press faced backlash online after the leftist propaganda outlet decided not to tell its readers that two men who were arrested for murdering a young girl in Texas were illegal aliens who recently entered the country because of the laissez-faire, pro-open border immigration policies of Joe Biden.

The two illegal aliens from Venezuela — Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, 21, and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26 — were each charged this week with capital murder after they took the life of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, the Daily Wire reported.

“Martinez and Pena both illegally entered the U.S. without inspection, parole or admission by a U.S. immigration officer on an unknown date and at an unknown location,” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said, adding that both criminals were apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol. Martinex was apprehended on March 14, 2024, and Pena was apprehended on May 28, 2024.

In its report, the far-left propaganda source completely excluded the fact that the two men illegally entered the country over the last few months and that they were released into the country by the Biden administration.

The Wire reported that Nungaray was murdered via strangulation and police were able to trace the movements of the suspects before and after the killing by using surveillance videos.

The criminals “lured” Nungaray “under a bridge” where they “remained with her for over two hours, took her pants off, tied her up and killed her, then threw her body into the bayou,” according to the prosecutors.

The Press faced significant criticism online after it was revealed that they were covering up the information.

“AP is fundamentally dishonest. The entire story doesn’t mention that the murderers were ILLEGAL ALIENS. This is not journalism. And hundreds of smaller outlets will run this word-for-word,” Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said.

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., also criticized the propaganda outlet.

“This is what actual misinformation looks like. The AP is hiding the key part of the story to protect Joe Biden,” he said.

Fox News border correspondent Bill Melugin talked about the Press.

“Not only does AP not mention that both suspects are illegal aliens who were both recently caught & released at the border, but they don’t even mention that they are from Venezuela, which police publicly disclosed. Media across the country will use AP wires/reporting on this,” he said.