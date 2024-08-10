Quantcast
Saturday, August 10, 2024

Mom of 19-Yr.-Old Who Died in Iraq Denounces Walz’s Cowardice

'It makes you wonder if he will bow out in some manner and not accomplish the job he is supposed to get done...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
FILE - Iraqi civilians and U.S. soldiers pull down a statue of Saddam Hussein in downtown Baghdad, April 9, 2003. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A mother of an American soldier who was killed by a roadside bomb in Iraq on June 29, 2006, when he was just 19 years old, called Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz a coward because he was expected to lead her son’s team into combat but got out not to risk his life and run for Congress instead.

“I don’t think it’s fair that (Walz) takes credit when he didn’t step up to the plate. Walz claims a rank he never earned. When he was called to serve and protect our country, he didn’t. To publicly present false prestige of his unearned rank as an inaccurate representation is a falsehood of who he truly is,” Kathy Miller, the mother of Kyle Miller, said.

The Daily Mail reported that the mother said that other soldiers, however, “stepped up to the plate,” adding that her son wasn’t even old enough to buy alcohol in the United States when he served in the military.

She then said that Walz might act the same way if he became vice president.

“It was the coward’s way out. It makes you wonder if he will bow out in some manner and not accomplish the job he is supposed to get done,” she said.

Mrs. Miller then described how the entire town of Willmar, Minn., fell silent when the casket with her son’s body was returned from Iraq and driven through the streets.

According to her, members of the Minnesota National Guard, past and present, lined up to salute as his remains were taken to the town’s civic center.

She also said that one thousand mourners attended his funeral. Walz was not among them.

It was only after the veteran’s mother pointed out Walz’s lack of character that Walz spokesperson Lauren Hitt issued a statement.

“The Governor honors Kyle Miller’s service and mourns him and all those fellow guardsmen and service members who made the ultimate sacrifice,” Hitt said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Armed Teacher Saves 15-Yr.-Old Girl from Assault
Next article
Foreign Agents Flood CCP-Owned TikTok w/ Anti-Trump Videos

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com