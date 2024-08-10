Mom of 19-Yr.-Old Who Died in Iraq Denounces Walz’s Cowardice

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A mother of an American soldier who was killed by a roadside bomb in Iraq on June 29, 2006, when he was just 19 years old, called Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz a coward because he was expected to lead her son’s team into combat but got out not to risk his life and run for Congress instead.

“I don’t think it’s fair that (Walz) takes credit when he didn’t step up to the plate. Walz claims a rank he never earned. When he was called to serve and protect our country, he didn’t. To publicly present false prestige of his unearned rank as an inaccurate representation is a falsehood of who he truly is,” Kathy Miller, the mother of Kyle Miller, said.

The Daily Mail reported that the mother said that other soldiers, however, “stepped up to the plate,” adding that her son wasn’t even old enough to buy alcohol in the United States when he served in the military.

She then said that Walz might act the same way if he became vice president.

“It was the coward’s way out. It makes you wonder if he will bow out in some manner and not accomplish the job he is supposed to get done,” she said.

Mrs. Miller then described how the entire town of Willmar, Minn., fell silent when the casket with her son’s body was returned from Iraq and driven through the streets.

According to her, members of the Minnesota National Guard, past and present, lined up to salute as his remains were taken to the town’s civic center.

She also said that one thousand mourners attended his funeral. Walz was not among them.

It was only after the veteran’s mother pointed out Walz’s lack of character that Walz spokesperson Lauren Hitt issued a statement.

“The Governor honors Kyle Miller’s service and mourns him and all those fellow guardsmen and service members who made the ultimate sacrifice,” Hitt said.