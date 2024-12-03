Quantcast
Trump Effect? Apple Creates Pro-Family Ad

'I’m stunned...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Apple logo
The Apple logo / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Infamously far-left Apple recently released a conservative, pro-family Christmas ad, possibly realizing that pushing its leftist ideology after Donald Trump was elected probably would not be a good idea.

The ad shows a father looking at his daughter on a Christmas morning, unwrapping her presents while unable to hear her because of his hearing issues.

While watching her, the father remembered the times when she was still a little girl until his wife told him to put on his Air Pods, which have a hearing aid function, so that he could listen to his daughter play on her new guitar.

“I’m so proud of the many teams across Apple developing powerful technologies that are improving people’s lives. The Hearing Aid feature on AirPods Pro 2 uses your personalized sound profile so you can hear the moments that matter,” Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote.

Conservatives on Twitter responded to the recent ad positively, noting that it lacked any leftist virtue signaling.

“I’m stunned. Apple just released the single greatest pro-parenting ad in the history of American advertising. The pro-family cultural revolution is here. Watch. Try not to cry,” conservative commentator Benny Johnson wrote.

Another conservative personality Allie Beth Stuckey admitted that she was not able not to cry while watching the commercial.

Independent journalist Kyle Becker also pointed out that these kinds of ads were very common during the 1990s.

“It’s funny how we get so shocked by just a normal American commercial. The left ruins everything it touches,” @ScottSmialkowsk wrote.

Managing Editor of Babylon Bee Joel Berry agreed that people are celebrating the ad only because they got used to the companies pushing the far-lerft ideology in their ads.

“We’ve been assaulted by aggressive degenerate weirdness from these soulless corporations for so long, them doing just one little thing that remotely reflects the beauty of normal life seems like cause for celebration,” he wrote.

The recent news came after Jaguar released its woke ad with no cars in it. Volvo also released the ad, but avoided wokeness, for which the company were praised by conservatives.

