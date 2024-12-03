George Clooney Blames Obama for ’Seducing’ Him to Remove Biden

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently reported that leftist Hollywood actor George Clooney recently blamed former president Barack Obama for telling him to participate in removing Joe Biden and replacing him with former presidential nominee Kamala Harris, who eventually lost the election to now-President-elect Donald Trump.

“George is furious with Obama for disappearing after the election disaster and leaving him holding the bag for pushing the plan with his Hollywood pals,” an anonymous insider told the Radar.

Conservatives on Twitter quickly responded to the recent news, mocking Clooney for participating in politics by listening to Obama.

“Silly boy. Everyone gets burned around Teflon Barry,” conservative journalist Miranda Devine wrote.

Tammy Bruce of Fox News also claimed that “they all deserve each other.”

Independent journalist Kyle Becker also claimed that “this may be one of the funniest stories [he has] ever seen.”

“If I had a dollar for everyone manipulated by Barack Obama, I could afford an Obamacare deductible,” @GDebatta wrote.

Other conservatives on Twitter also mocked Clooney for participating in politics.

“Get the h-ll out of here. This clown literally throws fundraisers for every Democratic candidate every election cycle. Cry harder, Clooney. You’re a loser,” @SweetTexanRose wrote.

Even people in the United Kingdom made fun of Clooney, calling him a “waterboy” for Obama.

“So, George is admitting that he is a stupid ‘political water boy’ who does not have the brain power to know when he’s getting played? Georgie boy should move to England and help Degeneres bail out her basement. Nobody friggin’ cares,” @01Funkytown wrote.

The recent news came after Clooney published an op-ed in the New York Times claiming that Biden should leave the presidential race and allow another Democrat to replace him.

Clooney also wanted to become a politician. However, these aspirations were crashed after many Democrats started blaming Clooney for Harris’s defeat and Trump’s victory. Soon after that, Clooney stated that he would abandon politics.