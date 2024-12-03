Quantcast
Monday, December 2, 2024

George Clooney Blames Obama for ’Seducing’ Him to Remove Biden

'George is furious with Obama for disappearing after the election disaster and leaving him holding the bag for pushing the plan with his Hollywood pals...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
George Clooney, Joe Biden, Julia Roberts and Barack Obama (Julia Roberts's Instagram)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently reported that leftist Hollywood actor George Clooney recently blamed former president Barack Obama for telling him to participate in removing Joe Biden and replacing him with former presidential nominee Kamala Harris, who eventually lost the election to now-President-elect Donald Trump.

“George is furious with Obama for disappearing after the election disaster and leaving him holding the bag for pushing the plan with his Hollywood pals,” an anonymous insider told the Radar.

Conservatives on Twitter quickly responded to the recent news, mocking Clooney for participating in politics by listening to Obama.

“Silly boy. Everyone gets burned around Teflon Barry,” conservative journalist Miranda Devine wrote.

Tammy Bruce of Fox News also claimed that “they all deserve each other.”

Independent journalist Kyle Becker also claimed that “this may be one of the funniest stories [he has] ever seen.”

“If I had a dollar for everyone manipulated by Barack Obama, I could afford an Obamacare deductible,” @GDebatta wrote.

Other conservatives on Twitter also mocked Clooney for participating in politics.

“Get the h-ll out of here. This clown literally throws fundraisers for every Democratic candidate every election cycle. Cry harder, Clooney. You’re a loser,” @SweetTexanRose wrote.

Even people in the United Kingdom made fun of Clooney, calling him a “waterboy” for Obama.

“So, George is admitting that he is a stupid ‘political water boy’ who does not have the brain power to know when he’s getting played? Georgie boy should move to England and help Degeneres bail out her basement. Nobody friggin’ cares,” @01Funkytown wrote.

The recent news came after Clooney published an op-ed in the New York Times claiming that Biden should leave the presidential race and allow another Democrat to replace him.

Clooney also wanted to become a politician. However, these aspirations were crashed after many Democrats started blaming Clooney for Harris’s defeat and Trump’s victory. Soon after that, Clooney stated that he would abandon politics.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Effect? Apple Creates Pro-Family Ad
Next article
Biden Buys Anti-Israel Book on Black Friday

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com