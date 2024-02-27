AP Ignores Key Details about Ga. Student’s Brutal Murder by Illegal

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) The Associated Press was slammed for publishing a story published Saturday about the murder of University of Georgia student Laken Riley that blatantly lied about her alleged killer’s criminal history and immigration status.

Jose Ibarra, 26, a Venezuelan national, was arrested Friday for the murder, fueling outrage from many—including Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who demanded answers from the Biden administration as to how its open-border policies had allowed a dangerous criminal to take up residence in the college town of Athens, Ga.

The AP initially referred to murder suspect Ibarra as an “Athens resident,” despite his having only recently arrived there from New York City, where he had lived for more than a year after crossing the border at El Paso.

Despite Ibarra’s having an extensive arrest record, according to Daily Mail, the AP also neglected to mention that in its report.

Instead of addressing the blatant disregard on the part of law enforcement, the far-left wire service took the opportunity to accuse men of harassing and even physically threatening women.

They even cited the story of Mollie Tibbetts, University of Iowa student who was out on a run when attacked and stabbed in 2018.

However, the AP likewise failed to mention that Tibbetts’s killer, Cristhian Rivera, illegally immigrated from Mexico as a teenager.

Several Twitter users, journalist Mary Katharine Ham, pointed out the publication’s blatant effort to dodge the truth after the murder of Riley, a 22-year-old U.Ga. nursing student who was killed by blunt-force trauma while out running by herself.

“I ran this exact trail every single week of my college career,” Ham said.

“… Ibarra is not merely an ‘Athens resident,’ and Laken Riley and every other student was put in danger by not enforcing laws and allowing a man arrested 3x after crossing the border to hang out and work on campus,” she added.

Hi, female athlete here. I ran this exact trail every single week of my college career. I guess I could have been snuffed out before I graduated, had a career, family, and the professionals at the AP would lie about the suspect bc it fits a preferred narrative. Ibarra is not… https://t.co/8V5AQVRo9l — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 25, 2024

“Making this an issue about toxic masculinity instead of addressing the elephant in the room? Classic AP,” said conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong.

Making this an issue about toxic masculinity instead of addressing the elephant in the room? Classic AP. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 25, 2024

“What a garbage headline. Laken Riley was murdered by an illegal alien who was afforded refuge in a sanctuary city,” said columnist Adam Johnston. “That’s the story. The ONLY story. But journalist is nothing but regime propaganda and leftist narratives.”

What a garbage headline. Laken Riley was murdered by an illegal alien who was afforded refuge in a sanctuary city. That’s the story. The ONLY story. But journalism is nothing but regime propaganda and leftist narratives. — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) February 25, 2024

Ibarra crossed the border in 2022, faced arrest and charges of “acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17,” and driving a vehicle without a proper license in New York City in Sept 2023.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement usually lodges a request for detainment with local law enforcement when illegal immigrants commit violent crimes, according to Fox News. However, NYPD officers are often ordered to ignore such requests in order to comply with sanctuary city laws.

Ibarra reportedly moved from New York to Georgia in pursuit of better work.

Officials charged him with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call and concealment of death.