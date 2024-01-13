AOC Dismisses Illegal Aliens Sieging NYC School: ‘It’s Not in My District’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., faced questions regarding the 24-hour placement of illegal aliens at a New York City high school during a severe storm, prompting the schools to ignite COVID-era virtual classes.

The contentious decision to use James Madison High School as a shelter prompted criticism from parents, with concerns about the impact on their children’s education.

On Thursday, Fox Business correspondent Hillary Vaughn questioned Ocasio-Cortez, a pro-amnesty Democrat, about her stance on the school being used as an emergency shelter. “Are you okay with the school being used as a shelter?” Vaughn questioned, to which Ocasio-Cortez responded, “You know, I think it’s uh — again, this is not in my district.”

REPORTER: “Are you okay with a school being used as a shelter [for illegal immigrants in NYC]?” AOC: “It’s not in my district”pic.twitter.com/A8hhA0ZrKS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 12, 2024

On Thursday, New York City relocated 2,000 illegal aliens to James Madison High School in Brooklyn due to an impending storm with powerful winds and flash floods. This decision led to some parents expressing frustration as their children had to take virtual classes for the day.

“How do you feel? Does it feel good?” a self-described concerned mother named Michelle asked, according to the New York Post.

She added, “How does it feel that you kicked all the kids out of school tomorrow? Does it feel good? I hope you feel good. I hope you will sleep very well tonight!”

A mom went off on migrants outside James Madison HS after the Adams admin moved them from Floyd Bennett Field to the school’s auditorium for tonight’s storm. Classes will be remote tomorrow. “Kicked all the kids out to sleep here tonight, huh? How long you staying?” pic.twitter.com/d8zysoLvwn — Steven Vago (@Vagoish) January 10, 2024

Another resident reportedly voiced concern that the relocated illegal aliens would remain until the summer. “This is f—ed up. It’s a litmus test. They are using a storm, a legitimate situation, where they are testing this out. I guarantee you they’ll be here for the entire summer,” a man said, as reported by the NY Post.

Republican Councilwoman Inna Vernikov strongly criticized the city’s decision, connecting it to what she sees as the consequences of President Joe Biden’s policies.

During an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, she stated, “Our kids are really being punished for his failed policies, for his failure to secure our border. Our schools should never be migrant shelters.”

Thank you @marthamaccallum for having me on @FoxNews today to discuss how @JoeBiden’s failed border policies have trickled down to our local neighborhoods & how the failure to secure the border is so unfairly impacting our students. pic.twitter.com/3gRnobfMO2 — Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (@InnaVernikov) January 11, 2024

Notably, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., the lawmaker closest to the school district, claimed he had not received a full briefing on the relocation, as reported by ABC 7.