Quantcast
Saturday, January 13, 2024

AOC Dismisses Illegal Aliens Sieging NYC School: ‘It’s Not in My District’

'Are you okay with the school being used as a shelter?...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
AOC border
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez breaks down during a visit to a parking lot at the US--Mexico border. / IMAGE: The Damage Report via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., faced questions regarding the 24-hour placement of illegal aliens at a New York City high school during a severe storm, prompting the schools to ignite COVID-era virtual classes. 

The contentious decision to use James Madison High School as a shelter prompted criticism from parents, with concerns about the impact on their children’s education.

On Thursday, Fox Business correspondent Hillary Vaughn questioned Ocasio-Cortez, a pro-amnesty Democrat, about her stance on the school being used as an emergency shelter. “Are you okay with the school being used as a shelter?” Vaughn questioned, to which Ocasio-Cortez responded, “You know, I think it’s uh — again, this is not in my district.” 

On Thursday, New York City relocated 2,000 illegal aliens to James Madison High School in Brooklyn due to an impending storm with powerful winds and flash floods. This decision led to some parents expressing frustration as their children had to take virtual classes for the day. 

“How do you feel? Does it feel good?” a self-described concerned mother named Michelle asked, according to the New York Post.  

She added, “How does it feel that you kicked all the kids out of school tomorrow? Does it feel good? I hope you feel good. I hope you will sleep very well tonight!” 

Another resident reportedly voiced concern that the relocated illegal aliens would remain until the summer. “This is f—ed up. It’s a litmus test. They are using a storm, a legitimate situation, where they are testing this out. I guarantee you they’ll be here for the entire summer,” a man said, as reported by the NY Post. 

Republican Councilwoman Inna Vernikov strongly criticized the city’s decision, connecting it to what she sees as the consequences of President Joe Biden’s policies.

During an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, she stated, “Our kids are really being punished for his failed policies, for his failure to secure our border. Our schools should never be migrant shelters.”

Notably, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., the lawmaker closest to the school district, claimed he had not received a full briefing on the relocation, as reported by ABC 7. 

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Planned Butcherhood ‘Clinic’ Builds Children’s Playroom Next to Baby-Killing Room
Next article
Jordan Demands Unreleased FBI Informant File Initially Exposing $10M Biden Bribe

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com