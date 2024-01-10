Quantcast
Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Immigrants Quarter in NYC School, Triggering Pandemic-era Remote Classes

'A lot of them have criminal records and backgrounds and we don’t even know...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Migrants queue in the cold as they look for a shelter outside a migrant assistance center at St. Brigid Elementary School on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in New York. It could be a cold, grim New Year for thousands of migrant families living in New York City’s emergency shelter system. With winter setting in, they are being told they need to clear out, with no guarantee they’ll be given a bed elsewhere. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) New York City relocated approximately 2,000 illegal aliens from a makeshift tent shelter to a Brooklyn high school ahead of a major storm on the East Coast, city officials announced Tuesday. 

This relocation forced James Madison High School students into pandemic-era remote classrooms, igniting frustration among already fed-up New Yorkers and raising concerns that the illegal immigrants might not be removed from the school until summer.

As reported by the New York Post, a resident expressed dismay at the funneling of immigrants into his neighborhood.

“This is f—ed up. It’s a litmus test. They are using a storm, a legitimate situation, where they are testing this out. I guarantee you they’ll be here for the entire summer,” rebuked the concerned man. 

Drawing attention to the lack of vetting for illegal aliens, he reportedly added, “There’s 1,900 people getting thrown into my neighborhood… They’re not vetted. A lot of them have criminal records and backgrounds and we don’t even know.”

Echoing the resident’s concerns, a fired-up mother named Michelle screamed at the arriving the buses. “How do you feel? Does it feel good?” she yelled, according to the NY Post. “How does it feel that you kicked all the kids out of school tomorrow? Does it feel good? I hope you feel good. I hope you will sleep very well tonight!”

However, New Yorkers weren’t the only ones expressing dissatisfaction, as some of the illegal aliens themselves complained about the relocation. “They want us like animals, sending us from here to there,” said a Venezuelan woman in a Spanish interview with a local news outlet named the City. “This is craziness.” 

The city government announced the relocation as a precautionary measure due to the looming storm expected to bring heavy winds and flash floods. 

James Madison High School, a public school, issued a subsequent statement informing parents about the remote classes on Tuesday.

“I am writing with an update regarding the activation of James Madison High School as a temporary overnight respite center due to the forecast of potential high winds and flooding conditions beginning this evening through tomorrow morning,” JMHS Principal Jodie Cohen declared. “To ensure a smooth transition for families temporarily sheltering overnight in the building, our school building will be closed on Wednesday, January 10 and school will be in session remotely for all students.” 

This move follows widespread criticism directed at both the federal government and the New York City government for the increasing number of illegal aliens flooding the city’s streets.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
81% of All Political Late Night Show Jokes Target Conservatives
Next article
Millionaire John Jerry Lavishes $4.3M of Taxpayer Funds to Pay Aides

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com