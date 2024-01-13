Planned Butcherhood ‘Clinic’ Builds Children’s Playroom Next to Baby-Killing Room

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) On Jan. 8, 2024, Planned Parenthood of Illinois held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new baby slaughterhouse, the Carbondale Health Center, which will have five rooms, among which will be a playroom for children, whose mothers are murdering their brothers and sisters in other four rooms.

It was reported by Live Action that the “clinic,” which will be the third abortion facility in Carbondale — conveniently located near a local university where students engage in a sexually degenerate lifestyle — has “five education rooms, four procedure rooms, three exam/ultrasound rooms and a kids playroom…”

“[T]he health center expands access to reproductive health care services for Illinoisans and out-of-state-patients,” the news source wrote.

President and CEO of PP of Illinois, Jennifer Welch, said that the regional group has seen a 54% increase in abortions and has had women from 40 states travel to Illinois to murder their unborn babies after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June 2022.

“Today is an amazing day in the continued fight to expand reproductive and sexual health care access in the Carbondale community, in Southern Illinois and for people forced to flee from their home state for care,” she said, adding that the opening of the clinic is a step towards “equitable access to health care… including gender-affirming care, birth control options, STI testing and treatment and abortion care.”

While Welch bragged about promiscuous women coming to the leftist state to murder their babies, PP also made a room for “wanted” children so that they would wait while their mothers were receiving abortion pills from the baby butchers in the same building.

Live Action wrote that the Carbondale location will administer the abortion pill through 11 weeks, even though this is later than FDA protocol. The news source also added that the abortion pill was originally approved only through week seven before that timeframe was increased to week 10 back in 2016.