Jordan Demands Unreleased FBI Informant File Initially Exposing $10M Biden Bribe

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, demanded on Thursday that the FBI turn over an unreleased informant file linked to the alleged $10 million bribe received by President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden, the New York Post reported.

In a letter addressed to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Jordan requested a March 1, 2017 file containing a “report about payments made to the Biden family from foreign entities.” Jordan stated, “The Committee requires this document to evaluate whether sufficient grounds exist to consider drafting articles of impeachment.”

The FBI should turnover the other FD-1023 involving the Bidens. pic.twitter.com/58PEkSszpg — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) January 12, 2024

The document reportedly led to the infamous June 2020 informant file, also known as FD-1023, causing a weeks-long stand-off between Republicans and the FBI. The 2020 file, containing information alleging that Burisma paid $10 million in bribes to the Biden duo, was eventually released by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

As recounted in the Thursday letter, Jordan mentioned that House Republicans first became aware of the 2017 FD-1023 during a 2023 transcribed interview with Scott Brady, the former U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

“Mr. Brady explained to the Judiciary Committee that he was selected to accept and vet Ukraine-related information for indicia of credibility using publicly available resources and pre-existing FBI records,” Jordon wrote.

He added, “During this assignment, Mr. Brady’s office found information that had not been ‘developed’ from a previous CHS report, which led to Mr. Brady requesting another interview with the CHS.”

According to Brady, the FBI was aware of the 2017 FD-1023 but did not necessarily act on the file’s information because it was potentially unrelated to the FBI’s investigation of Hunter Biden. However, years later, the 2017 file resurfaced in the new investigation of Burisma.

Specifically, Brady was tapped by former Attorney General Bill Barr to further investigate initial corruption allegations potentially tied to Burisma. The new probe led federal investigators to reassess the 2017 information, resulting in the 2020 FD-1023.

During an October 2023 transcribed interview, Brady told House Republicans, “They brought that to my attention, and we then engaged the FBI and said we need to understand what this is or what this is not; can you please go out and re-interview the [confidential human source] and develop this.” He added, “That then led to this June of 2020 1023.”

Jordan gave Wray until Jan. 19 to turn over the document. According to the NY Post, Jordan will issue a subpoena if the FBI fails to provide the file. Wray infamously refused to turn over the 2020 FD-1023, citing concerns that it would place the informant’s life at risk.