Quantcast
Friday, November 22, 2024

Antifa Terrorist Sentenced to 9 Years Imprisonment for Bombing Alabama AG’s Office

'He caused immediate alarm with co-workers, who were concerned Calvert’s strange behavior and with the stickers on Calvert’s Toyota Camry which read, "BE GAY DO CRIME"...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Antifa man Kyle Benjamin Douglas Calvert was charged with bombing the Alabama AG's office. PHOTO: DOJ
Antifa man Kyle Benjamin Douglas Calvert was charged with bombing the Alabama AG's office. PHOTO: DOJ

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) An Antifa supporter who detonated a bomb outside of the Alabama Attorney General’s Office in February was sentenced Thursday to nine years imprisonment for “the malicious use of an explosive device.”

According to the indictment and other court documents, the defendant, Kyle Calvert, left an explosive device outside of the Alabama AG’s Office in the early hours of Feb. 24. The device was made with fireworks, nails, metal screws and material soaked in a gasoline or lighter fluid substance, and it was hidden inside a coffee container, prosecutors wrote in a court document. No injuries or major damage to nearby buildings were reported.

At the same time, law enforcement found stickers that were placed around the AG’s office with phrases such as, “Support your local antifa.”

Investigators used traffic cams and other surveillance footage to track the suspect’s vehicle, finding that it belonged to Calvert, 26, of Irondale, Alabama.

Investigators also found Calvert’s social media had displayed some of the same stickers left at the AG’s office. Along with “support your local Antifa,” his stickers had phrases such as, “My body. My Choice,” “Fuck work let’s riot,” “Arm the Homeless,” and, “Topple All Hierarchies.”

“He caused immediate alarm with co-workers, who were concerned Calvert’s strange behavior and with the stickers on Calvert’s Toyota Camry which read, ‘BE GAY DO CRIME.’ Calvert was further described as a ‘loner’ who avoided eye contact with everyone, wore all black-colored clothing, and avoided speaking to other employees,” the DOJ said in a filing.

Along with his leftist politics, conservative reporter Andy Ngo found that Calvert is apparently non-binary.

During his plea hearing, Calvert reportedly admitted to manufacturing the device and to using nails and screws as shrapnel. He also admitted placing stickers with graphics advocating for various political ideologies, including for Antifa.

Despite all that, Calvert denied being an Antifa member, the DOJ’s Thursday press release said.

The court docket also shows that the DOJ dropped the “possession of a firearm of destructive device” charge of against Calvert on Thursday. The motion was handled orally, so it’s unclear why the charge was dropped. Calvert’s sentencing memoranda are sealed for reasons that are also unclear.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Airline Employees Recruited as DEA Informants, Paid Thousands to Snitch on Passengers
Next article
Is Silver a Safe Haven Asset?

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com