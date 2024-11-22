Antifa Terrorist Sentenced to 9 Years Imprisonment for Bombing Alabama AG’s Office

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) An Antifa supporter who detonated a bomb outside of the Alabama Attorney General’s Office in February was sentenced Thursday to nine years imprisonment for “the malicious use of an explosive device.”

According to the indictment and other court documents, the defendant, Kyle Calvert, left an explosive device outside of the Alabama AG’s Office in the early hours of Feb. 24. The device was made with fireworks, nails, metal screws and material soaked in a gasoline or lighter fluid substance, and it was hidden inside a coffee container, prosecutors wrote in a court document. No injuries or major damage to nearby buildings were reported.

At the same time, law enforcement found stickers that were placed around the AG’s office with phrases such as, “Support your local antifa.”

Investigators used traffic cams and other surveillance footage to track the suspect’s vehicle, finding that it belonged to Calvert, 26, of Irondale, Alabama.

Investigators also found Calvert’s social media had displayed some of the same stickers left at the AG’s office. Along with “support your local Antifa,” his stickers had phrases such as, “My body. My Choice,” “Fuck work let’s riot,” “Arm the Homeless,” and, “Topple All Hierarchies.”

“He caused immediate alarm with co-workers, who were concerned Calvert’s strange behavior and with the stickers on Calvert’s Toyota Camry which read, ‘BE GAY DO CRIME.’ Calvert was further described as a ‘loner’ who avoided eye contact with everyone, wore all black-colored clothing, and avoided speaking to other employees,” the DOJ said in a filing.

Along with his leftist politics, conservative reporter Andy Ngo found that Calvert is apparently non-binary.

Breaking exclusive: Kyle Benjamin Douglas Calvert, the Antifa member suspect arrested over a nail bombing of the Alabama Attorney General's office, is trans nonbinary. Federal prosecutors have requested the court detain Calvert without bond because he is extremely violent and… pic.twitter.com/TjPP5q47SR — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 11, 2024

During his plea hearing, Calvert reportedly admitted to manufacturing the device and to using nails and screws as shrapnel. He also admitted placing stickers with graphics advocating for various political ideologies, including for Antifa.

Despite all that, Calvert denied being an Antifa member, the DOJ’s Thursday press release said.

The court docket also shows that the DOJ dropped the “possession of a firearm of destructive device” charge of against Calvert on Thursday. The motion was handled orally, so it’s unclear why the charge was dropped. Calvert’s sentencing memoranda are sealed for reasons that are also unclear.

