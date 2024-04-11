Alleged Antifa Terrorist Charged with Bombing Alabama AG’s Office

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The man who detonated a bomb outside of the Alabama Attorney General’s Office in February was a far-left Antifa supporter with a history of mental health issues, according to Justice Department records published Wednesday.

According to the indictment and other court documents, an explosive device was detonated on Feb. 24 at approximately 3:42 a.m. outside of the Alabama AG’s Office. The device was made with fireworks, nails, metal screws and material soaked in a gasoline or lighter fluid substance, and it was hidden inside a coffee container, prosecutors wrote in a court document. No injuries or major damage to nearby buildings were reported.

At the same time, law enforcement found stickers that were placed around the AG’s office with phrases such as, “Support your local antifa.”

Investigators used traffic cams and other surveillance footage to track the suspect’s vehicle, finding that it belonged to Kyle Benjamin Douglas Calvert, 26, of Irondale, Alabama.

Investigators also found Calvert’s social media had displayed some of the same stickers left at the AG’s office. Along with “support your local Antifa,” his stickers had phrases such as, “My body. My Choice,” “Fuck work let’s riot,” “Arm the Homeless,” and, “Topple All Hierarchies.”

Furthermore, Calvert had videos where he talked about his “violent impulses.”

“I don’t understand how fucking politicians do this shit. How the fuck are people okay with this shit,” Calvert said in one video. “How the fuck are we not killing the government right now! Fuck!”

Investiagtors also talked to Calvert’s former employers. One of them said Calvert suffered from a lot of “mental struggles” and was “borderline unstable.”

“He caused immediate alarm with co-workers, who were concerned Calvert’s strange behavior and with the stickers on Calvert’s Toyota Camry which read, ‘BE GAY DO CRIME.’ Calvert was further described as a ‘loner’ who avoided eye contact with everyone, wore all black-colored clothing, and avoided speaking to other employees,” the DOJ said in a filing.

Along with his leftist politics, conservative reporter Andy Ngo found that Calvert is apparently non-binary.

Breaking exclusive: Kyle Benjamin Douglas Calvert, the Antifa member suspect arrested over a nail bombing of the Alabama Attorney General's office, is trans nonbinary. Federal prosecutors have requested the court detain Calvert without bond because he is extremely violent and… pic.twitter.com/TjPP5q47SR — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 11, 2024

Calvert had his initial appearance on Wednesday afternoon in federal court in Montgomery. U.S. Magistrate Judge Chad W. Bryan ordered that Calvert be held in custody until further proceedings. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.