Sunday, February 22, 2026

Another Indian National Arrested After Fatal Truck Crash

Posted by Luis Cornelio
A self-driving tractor trailer maneuvers around a test track in Pittsburgh, Thursday, March 14, 2024. The truck, outfitted with 25 laser, radar and camera sensors, is owned by Pittsburgh-based Aurora Innovation Inc. Late this year, Aurora plans to start hauling freight on Interstate 45 between the Dallas and Houston areas with 20 driverless trucks. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Federal law enforcement authorities have arrested yet another foreign national in connection with a fatal crash after he allegedly ran a red light. 

The suspect was identified as Singh Sukhdeep, an Indian national without legal authorization to live in the United States, according to Fox News 

He was granted a temporary Real ID in May 2025 after crossing the border in 2018, a designation that suggests he had been issued a Social Security number. 

At the time of his entry, he was released because he was a minor under a Clinton-era policy that the Trump administration later halted in 2019. 

Indiana police said Sukhdeep was driving a Freightliner semi-truck with a trailer in Hendricks County when he ran a red light. He then struck a Chevrolet pickup truck driven by 64-year-old Terry Schultz. 

The impact sent Schultz’s vehicle careening across a median before it struck another vehicle, as noted by Fox. Schultz was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Sukhdeep, who eyewitnesses reportedly saw running the red light, was arrested by the Indiana State Police and subsequently transferred to ICE, where he currently remains in custody. 

According to reports, Sukhdeep’s record includes five prior citations, including offenses for speeding and driving without insurance following a separate crash just months ago. 

This incident marks the second fatal accident in Indiana reportedly caused by an illegal alien. Bekzhan Beishekeev, a 30-year-old Kyrgyz national, was arrested after he allegedly killed four people on Feb. 5 while attempting to swerve into oncoming traffic. 

DHS said that Beishekeev, who entered the U.S. through the Biden-era CBP One app, had a Pennsylvania commercial driver’s license. 

“This tragedy comes less than two weeks after another illegal alien driving a semi-truck killed four innocent people in Indiana,” DHS said in a press statement to Fox.  

“It is incredibly dangerous for illegal aliens, who often don’t know our traffic laws or even English, to be operating semi-trucks on America’s roads,” the federal agency added. “These tragedies are 100% preventable and we pray for the family and victim.” 

In Florida, Harjinder Singh, a 28-year-old from India, allegedly caused the deaths of three people after attempting an illegal U-turn. He had been issued a California commercial driver’s license despite being in the U.S. illegally. 

