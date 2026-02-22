Sunday, February 22, 2026

JPMorgan Acknowledges It Debanked President Trump After J6

The nation’s largest bank made the confession in response to a damning lawsuit filed by Trump and the Trump Organization over the debanking. 

Posted by Luis Cornelio
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon appears before a House Committee on Financial Services Committee hearing on "Holding Megabanks Accountable: Oversight of America's Largest Consumer Facing Banks" on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) JPMorgan Chase admitted Friday it cut off multiple accounts belonging to President Donald Trump after Jan. 6, 2021. 

The nation’s largest bank made the confession in response to a damning lawsuit filed by Trump and the Trump Organization over the debanking. 

Trump is seeking $5 billion in damages and named JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon as a defendant. 

In a court filing, JPMorgan’s former chief administrative officer Dan Wilkening wrote that in February 2021, the bank “informed Plaintiffs that certain accounts maintained with JPMorgan’s CB and PB would be closed.” 

According to CNBC, “PB” and “CB” stand for private and commercial banking, respectively. 

Trump filed the scathing lawsuit in Florida, while JPMorgan is attempting to move the case to New York, where it could face a more sympathetic jury. 

Trump specifically accuses JPMorgan of trade libel and violating the Florida Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act. 

The president contends that he tried to prevent the debanking by speaking directly with Dimon. Dimon allegedly told Trump he would investigate but never followed up. 

Trump’s attorneys called JPMorgan’s admission “devastating” and said it proves the bank “unlawfully and intentionally” debanked Trump and his family. 

“President Trump is standing up for all those wrongly debanked by JPMorgan Chase and its cohorts, and will see this case to a just and proper conclusion.” the attorneys added. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Another Indian National Arrested After Fatal Truck Crash
Next article
Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Charged With Murder, Staging Crime Scene in Wife’s Slaying in Ohio

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com