Saturday, October 12, 2024

Emhoff Dismisses Allegations of Abuse as ‘Distractions’

'We don't have time to be pissed off. We don't have time to focus on it...'

Posted by Contributing Author

(Headline USA) Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff dismissed allegations that he was abusive toward his ex-girlfriend and former female co-workers as a “distraction” intended to hurt Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign, Politico reported.

Emhoff was asked about the bombshell allegations during an interview with MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, who praised Emhoff for remaining “disciplined” amid the reports.

“We don’t have time to be pissed off,” Emhoff responded. “We don’t have time to focus on it; it’s all a distraction. It’s designed to try to get us off our game.”

Emhoff went on to insist that the reports of his alleged past behavior would not throw him or Harris off their “game,” noting that the only thing he and Harris “talk about” is the election.

“The stakes are too high, so all that other stuff you’re talking about bounces off,” Emhoff said. “We’re not going to let it distract us.”

A Daily Mail report last week alleged that Emhoff “forcefully” slapped his then-girlfriend at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012. Friends close to his then-girlfriend alleged he hit her so hard that she spun around while in a valet line after the event, and that she called them afterward sobbing in the car.

Another report this week alleged that Emhoff was predatory toward several of his female co-workers at a prestigious Los Angeles law firm where he was an upper level executive.

A former staffer said Emhoff once boasted about shouting at a female partner at the firm to “get the f*** out of my office,” later telling several male colleagues he had “put her in her place.”

Emhoff also had a reputation for being “very flirty” with female colleagues. Those who didn’t respond positively landed on his “s*** list” or were subject to retaliation, according to the Daily Mail.

Former President Donald Trump blasted Emhoff after the reports surfaced, noting if the same allegations of abuse had been made against him, “it would be the greatest story in the last five years.”

