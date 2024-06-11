Activist Releases Cringey Hidden-Mic Audio of Failed Effort to Trap Alito’s Wife

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) A left-wing operative pretending to be a cocktail-party reveler secretly recorded her conversation with Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s wife, sharing the audio recording of the interview in a recent Twitter post, the Daily Beast reported.

Lauren Windsor, a partisan activist notorious for using false pretenses to promote disinformation, posted the recording of the cringey interview of Martha-Ann Alito on Monday as part of an apparent series that also included surreptitious interviews with Justice Alito and Chief Justice John Roberts.

EXCLUSIVE UNDERCOVER AUDIO:

Sam Alito x John Roberts x The Undercurrent 🧵 1/ Justice Alito admits lack of impartiality with the Left, says: “One side or the other is going to win.” pic.twitter.com/b5nmxToZ9z — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) June 10, 2024

It comes as leftist undertake what appears to be a well-funded and coordinated—albeit extremely reckless and destabilizing—effort to smear and undermine the high court in the hopes of turning public opinion against it so that Democrats can pack it with their own justices.

In the short term, activists are also hoping to force the court’s conservative justices, through veiled threats and coercion, to recuse themselves from any key decisions related to former President Donald Trump.

Following a hatchet piece on the Alitos by the New York Times that sought to gin up scandal based on a years-old photograph of an upside-down flag during a dispute with neighbors, leftist Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., tried and failed to demand that Alito testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Dropping f-bombs routinely and pretending to feel bad about it, Windsor desperately tried to bait Martha-Ann Alito into saying something inappropriate, particularly with respect to her recent media coverage.

But Mrs. Alito instead appeared jovial, albeit blunt in her critique of the attack-dog media, which she accused of trying to defame her.

“I was denigrated early on,” she said, noting that the first journalist to mock her fashion choices “won a Pulitzer Prize” for it.

“She was commenting on my clothes,” Alito recollected. “She said that I wore a baby blanket one day.”

As Windsor attempted pitifully to steer the conversation back to the flag situation, the justice’s wife continued to rail against the corporate media, focusing her ire on “feminazis,” in a nod to legendary radio pundit Rush Limbaugh.

She said it was these radical leftists who, ironically, were accusing her of being subservient to her husband in their effort to link him to the flag controversy.

“I don’t need their approval for anything in my life,” she said, noting that her husband “doesn’t control” her.

In a final, desperate attempt to stir up a scandal out of the benign interview, Windsor tried to call attention to Martha-Ann Alito’s Catholic faith.

“You know what I want?” Alito asked. “I want a Sacred Heart of Jesus flag because I have to look across the lagoon at the pride flag for the next month.”

June is traditionally a month reserved for the celebration of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Despite the fact that Windsor failed to elicit any damning remarks from Martha-Ann Alito that would impact her husband’s role on the bench—and, in fact, came off appearing all the worse for her efforts, leftist media tried to make hay of the post, with the Daily Beast declaring she had gone “full MAGA.”