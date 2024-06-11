Far-Left SNL Writers Will Create Propaganda for Biden to Brainwash Youth

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Far-left writers, including those who worked for Saturday Night Live and Parks and Recreation, have been meeting every month for at least half a year to create propaganda for Won’t PAC Down, a new pro-Biden super PAC, to make young voters vote for him.

“[The super PAC brought on] millennial and Gen Z writers, directors and producers to help craft pro-Biden content that’s specifically engineered to sell an octogenarian candidate to typically disillusioned and hard-to-reach voters under 30,” Politico reported.

The first ads exclusively written for and by woke millennials and Gen Z will appear on social media platforms and in mainstream media in July.

Travis Helwig, a former head writer for Crooked Media and a current leader in the writer room, told the news source that the organization does not intend to over-use celebrity endorsements to make their young followers vote for Biden.

“There’s a big difference between putting a celebrity on camera and having them say, ‘if you liked me in ‘Madame Web,’ then you’re going to love voting,’ versus what we’re doing,” he said.

Helwig then continued to justify the new strategy by twisting it to make it look ethical and moral.

“We’re taking the best young writers and directors, who are the age and demographics of the people we’re targeting, using poll-tested messaging and shaping it in a way that will resonate with young people and get them excited,” he added.

Even though it wasn’t clear which directors and writers became involved in the propaganda machine, it is still clear that all of them are leftists.

SNL has never been on the right side of the political spectrum and it radicalized to the left even more after 2016 when the show’s writers got diagnosed with the Trump Derangement Syndrome.

The writers responsible for creating Parks and Recreation were not as blatant about their political ideology as those who worked for SNL. However, they still made sure to make Leslie Knope, the show’s main character, a feminist Democrat who idolizes Biden.