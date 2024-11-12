Quantcast
Tuesday, November 12, 2024

CNN to Lay Off Hundreds of Employees after Denying Top Stars Raises: REPORT

'In the next few months, I’m told, CNN will implement another round of layoffs that will impact hundreds of employees across the organization...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
CNN Center
CNN Center in Atlanta / PHOTO: AP

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) CNN is poised to lay off hundreds of employees in a post-election purge, Puck News first reported on Friday.

This comes as former Fox News host turned CNN anchor Chris Wallace announced Monday his departure from the network.

Senior CNN talent, including Jake Tapper and Wolf Blitzer were both denied raises to the multimillion-dollar salaries, Puck News noted.

“In the next few months, I’m told, CNN will implement another round of layoffs that will impact hundreds of employees across the organization,” reporter Dylan Byers wrote, referencing CNN’s 100-person layoff over the summer.

Production workers are expected to be heavily impacted by the layoffs, according to the outlet.

As a result, on-air talent will be “asked to assume more of the responsibilities once handled by teams of producers and production assistants.”

Some reporter and correspondent roles could also be affected by CNN’s incoming round of layoffs, Byers revealed.

CNN CEO Mark Thompson, who took the helm in Oct. 2023, is the force behind the firings, the outlet reported.

He seeks to stop the network’s fall from grace as it barely cracks around 800,000 viewers—a far cry from its 13.3 million average viewers during its peak as the most-watched cable news network in 2016.

On Election Day, CNN lost the ratings war to MSNBC for the first time as it only brought in 5.1 viewers.

MSNBC recorded 6 million viewers, while Fox News outperformed them both at 10.3 million.

Byers mentioned that the next months at CNN may be “awful” to protect the business’s future.

“The soul-searching has obviously begun within the Democratic Party, which has been trying to restore its Obama-era mojo for many cycles, despite the fact that so much has changed about our politics in the past 15 years,” he wrote. “CNN, in working through its own introspective journey, may come to a similar conclusion: Re-creating the past never works.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Air National Guardsman Who Exposed Biden War Crimes Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison
Next article
Activist Credited w/ Flipping Pa. Red Sets Sights on New Jersey

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com