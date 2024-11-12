Quantcast
Tuesday, November 12, 2024

‘Get Hit in the Head’: Biden Gives Startling Response to Reporter Asking About Hostages

'President Biden, do you think that you can get a hostage deal by the end of your term?'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Joe Biden
Joe Biden / IMAGE: AP

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) President Joe Biden gave a startling response Tuesday after a reporter asked him about a potential hostage deal during a White House meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Neria Kraus, an anchorwoman at NewsIsrael13, posted video of her exchange with Biden, who questioned whether a mass of cameras behind her could hit her in the head.

“President Biden, do you think that you can get a hostage deal by the end of your term?” Kraus asked the lame duck president, who leaves office in 69 days.

“Do you think you could get hit in the head by the camera behind you?” Biden mumbled back in a response that, if not for its flat delivery, might have been an attempt to humorously avoid giving a direct answer.

Kraus’s post noted that Biden was “commenting on the number of the cameramen in the room.”

Herzog considered his one-hour meeting with Biden to be “very productive,” CBS News reported.

The Israeli president told reporters in an exchange after the meeting that the Biden administration will continue to work toward “peace and stability” in Israel until Jan. 20.

“President Biden was very gracious, very open, very friendly, and we had an open and frank discussion,” Herzog said. “And the most important thing out of this discussion is, of course, the commitment of President Biden and the administration to work until Jan. 20, until the last minute, to achieve goals that are so important to peace and stability, and predominantly, security and security of the state of Israel in the Middle East.”

When the two met in the Oval Office, Herzog gifted Biden an artifact from the foot of Temple Mount in Jerusalem, according to the outlet.

Herzog described Iran as an “evil empire” after speaking of the death of two Israelis killed in Nahariya by rockets fired from Lebanon.

“First and foremost we have to get the hostages back,” Herzog said.

That afternoon, Republican President-elect Donald Trump announced the selection of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee as the incoming U.S. ambassador to Israel.

“Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years,” Trump said in a statement. “He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Activist Credited w/ Flipping Pa. Red Sets Sights on New Jersey

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com