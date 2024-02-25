A ‘MAGA’ Reunion: Trump and Milei’s Heartwarming Encounter at CPAC

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump and Argentinian President Javier Milei shared a backstage moment at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) 2024.

Both Trump and Milei were featured speakers at CPAC on Saturday and delivered a heart heartwarming scene, with the two embracing and speaking highly of each other. Notably, the personality styles of the two leaders have been compared in the past.

“President!” an excited Milei shouted to Trump before offering a handshake and a hug. “Nice to meet you!” he added.

“I’m very happy, you’ve been very generous,” Milei continued, likely referring to Trump’s previous endorsements of the newly elected Argentinean leader.

Milei won the presidential election in late 2023, triumphing over former President Alberto Fernández and Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (not related).

Fernández de Kirchner, a former first lady and former president herself, was sentenced to six years in prison for political corruption.

Milei’s victory, marked by his populist and powerful persona, has drawn comparisons to Trump’s rise to power in 2016 and his potential electoral victory in 2024.

“You’re doing a great job, I’m proud of you,” Trump complimented Milei, before adding: “MAGA! Make Argentina Great Again.”

The duo continued embracing each other before posing for a photo.

“You’re fantastic!” Trump exclaimed before Milei began speaking to him while Y.M.C.A. by Village People played in the background. The song has become an emblem of Trump rallies.

While it isn’t immediately clear what Milei told Trump, the former president replied: “And I won’t forget you, I promise you.”

Milei seemed to express hope that Trump wins the 2024 presidential election where he will likely face President Joe Biden. “I hope to see you again,” he added. “The next time… you as president.”

An agreeing Trump said, “And I hope so too.”

The duo concluded their brief meeting with Trump saying, “Make Argentina Great Again,” and Milei echoing: “¡Viva la libertad carajo!” (Long live liberty, damn it!).

“For hard-working Americans, Nov. 5 will be our new Liberation Day,” Trump said. “But for the liars, and cheaters, and fraudsters, and censors and imposters who have commandeered our government, it will be their Judgment Day.”