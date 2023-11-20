Argentina Elects Anti-Socialist President, Trump Offers Congratulations in MAGA Nod

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) In a significant electoral upset, Argentina has elected an anti-socialist, free-market populist often likened to conservative firebrand President Donald Trump, as its next leader.

Javier Milei, a newcomer to politics hailing from the Argentine chamber of deputies, secured the presidency after his opponent, left-wing bureaucrat Sergio Massa, conceded defeat as early voting tallies indicated an impending win for Milei.

Milei celebrated the electoral win by releasing an audio message, calling on election workers to stay in the counting centers and protect the integrity of the results. Milei argued that the far-left could try to thwart the elections in recounts.

“The Kirchnerism will use all its force to commit fraud in the electoral recounts. I ask for you to stay at the counting centers and defend the vote. This is the moment of truth,” he said in a Spanish-language audio-only video.

Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday to congratulate Milei’s victory, saying, “Congratulations to Javier Milei on a great race for President of Argentina. The whole world was watching! I am very proud of you.”

Así votaba Javier Milei. pic.twitter.com/gcs0CsGqDZ — Santiago Oría (@Santiago_Oria) November 19, 2023

Milei’s ascendancy to the presidency signifies a pivotal shift away from the far-left political landscape that has dominated Argentine politics for decades.

One of the key focal points of Milei’s campaign has been his commitment to slashing government spending to combat inflation, reducing taxes, dismantling the central bank and adopting the U.S. dollar as the national currency, as detailed in an interview with conservative pundit Tucker Carlson.

Moreover, crucial issues such as opposing the rise of socialism and staunchly advocating against abortion were central pillars of Milei’s campaign.

His recent appearance on Carlson’s show drew attention and praises for his forceful rebuttals and pro-freedom stances. Following the announcement of his victory, several conservative figures and pundits took to social media to express their support and jubilation.

“Here is Milei going off on socialist politicians, calling them ‘parasites’ for stealing from their people. […] Legend” said Colin Rugg, the co-founder of Trending Politics. Popular Twitter account End Wokeness said, “You gotta love this guy.”

Rita Panahi, an Australian columnist, humorously remarked, “Condolences to the world’s Leftist media. They haven’t been this triggered since Meloni.” Panahi’s post alluded to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a conservative figure who assumed power in 2022.

Magnificent. Javier Milei has won…Argentina will have a new president. Condolences to the world’s Leftist media. They haven’t been this triggered since Meloni.

pic.twitter.com/nUtlbeKXuQ — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 19, 2023

The incoming president, Javier Milei, is set to replace incumbent Alberto Fernández, who opted not to seek re-election. Notably, Fernández’s vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (unrelated), also chose not to run for president.

Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, who served two terms as president between 2007 and 2015, faced severe allegations of corruption and was sentenced to six years in prison. Her husband, Néstor Kirchner, preceded her as president from 2003 to 2007.

Milei’s triumph signifies a departure from Peronism, a quasi-leftist populist ideology that has held sway in Argentine politics for several years.