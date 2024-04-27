Quantcast
Saturday, April 27, 2024

California Border Fentanyl Seizures Double as Texas Strengthens Border

While Texas border crossings have plummeted to Trump-era levels, record crossings in Democrat-run California, Arizona, and New Mexico are more than offsetting the Texas decrease...

Posted by Editor 5
Opioid Crisis Fentanyl
A huge stash of fentanyl pills sits after being seized in border smuggling operation. / PHOTO: AP

(Kenneth Schrupp, The Center Square) – California seized over one million fentanyl pills just last week, more than was seized in all of February, highlighting how much smuggling of drugs and illegal immigrants has shifted to California since Texas strengthened its border.

In September, California Governor Gavin Newsom increased the California National Guard’s San Diego border region presence from 40 to 60 soldiers for narcotics operations.

“We are doing our job to keep illegal drugs off the streets of California,” Newsom said in a statement. “By working with our state, local and federal partners, we are continuing to crack down on drug trafficking in our communities.”

A California bill to strip sanctuary state protections from fentanyl dealers failed in committee two weeks ago amid strong Democratic opposition. The bill’s author said law enforcement is significantly hampered from following through on drug trafficking investigations regarding illegal immigrants due to the state’s sanctuary state protections limiting federal and local law enforcement interactions regarding illegal immigrant criminal suspects.

According to exclusive interviews with The Center Square, Operation Lone Star — Texas’s effort to, with limited federal assistance, defend its border against drug smuggling and human trafficking is so successful that illegal entry is moving westward to California, Arizona, and New Mexico.

 The goal of OLS is for “all of us to come together and get them out of our counties and Texas. Our overall goal is to deny the ability of the transnational criminal organization from making a profit so that they’ll go to New Mexico” and further west said Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd to The Center Square.

The efforts appear to be working, with seizures in Arizona and California on the rise. Last year, California seized enough fentanyl to kill the world “nearly twice over.”

More than 1.7 million individuals illegally entered the United States in the last six months, a record number. While Texas border crossings have plummeted to Trump-era levels, record crossings in Democrat-run California, Arizona, and New Mexico are more than offsetting the Texas decrease.

 California provides perhaps the most generous benefits to illegal immigrants, which include access to taxpayer-funded Medi-Cal. Across all three states, illegal immigrants — especially asylum seekers —  qualify for cash assistance and other educational, health, and aid programs.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
MURDOCK: Merchan Should Be Benched over Anti-Trump Conflicts
Next article
Biden Calls Economy ‘Strong’ Despite Poor GDP Growth

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com