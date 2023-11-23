Quantcast
Wednesday, November 22, 2023

‘Proud of You’: Trump Praises Argentina’s Milei, Sparking 2024 Victory Hints

'The whole world was watching....'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Donald Trump
Donald Trump / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) In response to the recent Argentine presidential elections, former President Donald Trump expressed his support and congratulations to President-elect Javier Milei.

The acknowledgment came through a 25-second video posted on Trump’s Truth Social platform, where he extended a “very special thanks” to Milei for his significant victory.

“The whole world was watching! I am very proud of you. You will turn your country around and truly Make Argentina Great Again. Congratulations!” Trump exclaimed in the video. 

The triumph of Milei, who identifies as an anarcho-capitalist populist, marked a notable shift from the prolonged dominance of left-wing governance in Argentina.  

Milei’s win arrives amid a backdrop of economic challenges, including triple-digit inflation and a government corruption scandal implicating Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner on corruption charges. 

Securing an impressive 56 percent of the total votes, Milei decisively surpassed his opponent, government bureaucrat Sergio Massa, who conceded with 44 percent of the vote. 

This is not the first instance of Trump praising Milei. Shortly after his victory, the former president, presently seeking the Republican presidential nomination for the 2024 election, took to Truth Social to convey his congratulations.

“Congratulations to Javier Milei on a great race for President of Argentina. The whole world was watching! I am very proud of you,” Trump said on Nov. 19.

Additionally, Trump shared a photo of Milei with a caption that read: “MAKE ARGENTINA GREAT AGAIN!” 

Milei’s ascent to the presidency followed incumbent President Alberto Fernández’s decision not to seek re-election amidst internal turmoil.

His vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (not related) was sentenced to seven years on corruption charges. She also opted not run for president over the assumption that the courts would block her candidacy given her criminal conviction.

Fernández also served as president from 2007 to 2015 and succeeded her husband, Néstor Kirchner, who held the presidency from 2003 to 2007. 

Milei’s victory marks a significant departure from the leftist Peronist and Kirchenism ideologies in Argentina, signaling a new era of freedom and economic prosperity under his leadership.

