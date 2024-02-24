Leaked Doc. Exposes Plot to Pressure Republicans to Protect Biden’s ‘Green’ Agenda

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently revealed that a radical trade association wants to aggressively pressure Republican lawmakers into not supporting legislation that would strip away Joe Biden’s green energy policies and subsidies.

The 66-page document that was exclusively obtained by Breitbart was reportedly leaked from an environmental activist group called the American Clean Power Association (ACA).

“[ACA is the] leading voice of more than 800 companies from across the clean power sector that are committed to meeting America’s national security, economic and climate goals with fast-growing, low-cost, and reliable domestic power,” according to the association’s website.

The “ACP Confidential Information” was stamped on every page of the document, which means that it likely wasn’t intended for public viewing, the news source reported.

The document broke down a financial report for the association and other normal-looking business items for such an association.

However, Breitbart pointed out that deeper into the document, beginning on page 13, details were provided as to how funds would be spent to “protect the Biden agenda—and specifically the IRA—from the Republicans on Capitol Hill and from former President Donald Trump should he win the election in November.”

The association could do that, considering that it has roughly $50 million in cash, on hand, to aggressively protect the Inflation Reduction Act from Republican interference.

One of the sections in the document made it clear that it intends to spend whatever is necessary to protect Biden’s IRA.

“Based on this request, the staff is proposing to spend $7M for a surge campaign, with $5M from ACP’s reserve funds to help implement and insulate the IRA from repeal or harmful revision. The Finance Committee reaffirms that ACP’s financial position enables this level of expenditure in 2024,” the section stated.

According to Breitbart, the leaked document was made public shortly after a New York Times report about Donald Trump, and conservatives in general, having Biden’s IRA in the “crosshairs” was published.