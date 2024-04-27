Black High School Athletics Director Charged w/ Using AI Frame Principal for Racist Rant

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A black high school athletics director in Baltimore has been charged with using AI to make a fake recording of the school’s white principal going on a racist and anti-Jewish rant.

Dazhon Darien, 31, previously worked as the athletic director at Pikesville High School, while also being the target of a probe into the mishandling of school funds, the Daily Mail reported.

It was reported that Darien generated a fake audio recording of the school’s principal, Eric Eiswert, “spewing racial and anti-Semitic insults about staff and students.” The recording was posted on an Instagram account, the news source said.

“I seriously don’t understand why I have to constantly put up with these dumb a**** here every day. Between these ungrateful black kids who can’t test their way out of a paper bag or these teachers who don’t get it. How hard is it to get these students to meet their grade level expectations?” the fake Eiswert said.

The AI-generated voice of the principal then made a Jew-hating remark.

“And if I have to get one more complaint from one more Jew in this community, I’m going to join the other side,” the fake Eiswert said.

Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said his department worked with the FBI and forensic experts from the University of California, Berkeley to investigate the recording that started circulating online in January 2024.

After the investigation ended, McCullough confirmed that the recording was fake.

“Dazhon Darien, the school’s athletic director, produced the recording to retaliate against Principal Eiswert, who had initiated a probe into the mishandling of school funds,” he said.

Darien was arrested at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport on Apr. 25, 2024. He now faces charges of stalking, disruption of school operations and retaliation against a witness. The ex-athletics director is also currently being held in custody on a $5,000 bond.

“We believe that it is AI-generated. He did not say that. If I were in that position my heart would be a little broken today. He denounces [the comments in the recording] and he did not make those statements,” Billy Burke, the executive director of the union that represents Baltimore County administrators, said.