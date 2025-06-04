73-Year-Old Man Indicted for ‘Threatening’ Trump

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) In August 2023, the FBI killed 75-year-old Utah man Craig Robertson in an armed raid, which was launched in response to online “threats” he made against then-President Joe Biden and other government officials.

At the time, Republicans were outraged—and rightly so. A 300-pound elderly man unable to walk without a cane, Robertson hardly posed a legitimate threat to Biden or any other public official.

But nearly three years later, the Trump administration’s Justice Department is continuing to pursue cases similar to the one that led to Robertson’s death. On Tuesday, the DOJ announced an indictment against 73-year-old Thomas Eugene Streavel, who allegedly made “threatening” Facebook posts against Trump last year, before the president took office.

Like Robertson, Streavel’s Facebook posts read like they were written by a typical Boomer.

The DOJ just announced an indictment against a 73-year-old man for posting "threats" to Trump on his Facebook page LAST YEAR.

This is basically the same thing Biden's DOJ did to Craig Robertson two years ago. We all know how that ended (a reminder below for those who don't).… https://t.co/dl7N48ysCb pic.twitter.com/7ivlnqir26 — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) June 4, 2025

For example, on Oct 15 he posted: “Today is the perfect day to blow his brains out and I’d love to be the one to pull the trigger. I’m sick and tired of listening to the piece of shit lying through his fucking teeth. We need to kill him for the good of our nation. ‘GOD BLESS AMERICA US’ Have a great day today.”

On Nov. 3, he posted again, this time privately where none of his Facebook “friends” could read.

“I’m praying [emoji] that someone like me will blow his fucking brains [emoji] out. . . . trump’s a dead piece of shit walking for the time being until a patriot kills the spineless mother fucker,” he said.

The last post that has Streavel in trouble came from Nov. 29, when he allegedly said, “Your president-elect is a dead piece of shit and I hope to be the assassin. It would be my pleasure to kill the worthless mother fucker. I’m not going to rest until he’s six feet under and off the face of the earth. ‘GOD BLESS AMERICA US.’ FUCK TRUMP AND MAGA!’”

The Secret Service investigated the case. Agents apparently never interviewed Streavel or took steps to see if his threats were legitimate. Instead, they indicted him behind closed doors and arrested him this week. He pled not guilty on Tuesday.

The senior citizen now faces 15 years in prison.

The DOJ sought pretrial detention for Streavel—arguing that the 73-year-old is a flight risk—but he was released on $10,000 bond.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.