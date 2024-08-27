Tulsi Gabbard, Dean Phillips Follow RFK Jr.’s Lead. Will More Democrats Jump Ship for Trump?

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently said over the weekend that he will campaign for Donald Trump in the coming days and weeks, adding that he expects more Democrats to join Trump’s campaign soon.

RFK Jr. made his remarks during an Aug. 25, 2024, interview on “Fox News Sunday” with host Shannon Bream after he announced last week that he was suspending his campaign and endorsing Trump for president.

“I’m going to be campaigning actively. I think President Trump is going to make a series of announcements about other Democrats who are joining his campaign, and you know, I want to make America healthy again, and so does President Trump. So those are objectives,” he said.

🚨RFK JR: "President Trump is going to make a series of announcements about other democrats who are joining his campaign." pic.twitter.com/I48hewXzj1 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 25, 2024

He stated the same thing in one of his Twitter posts.

“This is only the beginning. Wait till you see the next additions to President Trump’s Unity Government,” RFK Jr. wrote.

This is only the beginning. Wait till you see the next additions to President Trump’s Unity Government. #UniteAmerica #MAHA https://t.co/bkUM5QhcQP — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 25, 2024

Fox News reported that, on Aug. 26, 2024, Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii, also endorsed Trump.

“If you love our country, as I do, if you cherish peace and freedom as we do, I invite you to join me in doing all that we can to save our country and elect President Donald J. Trump and send him back to the White House to do the tough work of saving our country and serving the people,” Gabbard said at the National Guard conference in Detroit.

Gabbard’s endorsement, however, is not surprising considering that Trump recently recruited her to train him for the upcoming Sept. 10, 2024, debate against Harris at the National Constitutional Center in Philadelphia.

Even though he did not explicitly endorse Trump, Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., who ran against Joe Biden while he was still in the race, said that he is considering a move away from his lifetime party after Democrats installed Harris as the party’s presidential nominee without receiving a single vote.

Fox News reported that Phillips would be open to serving in the next administration regardless of which party wins this year.