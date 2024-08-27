Quantcast
Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Tulsi Gabbard, Dean Phillips Follow RFK Jr.’s Lead. Will More Democrats Jump Ship for Trump?

'This is only the beginning. Wait till you see the next additions to President Trump’s Unity Government...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
FILE - Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate, July 31, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently said over the weekend that he will campaign for Donald Trump in the coming days and weeks, adding that he expects more Democrats to join Trump’s campaign soon.

RFK Jr. made his remarks during an Aug. 25, 2024, interview on “Fox News Sunday” with host Shannon Bream after he announced last week that he was suspending his campaign and endorsing Trump for president.

“I’m going to be campaigning actively. I think President Trump is going to make a series of announcements about other Democrats who are joining his campaign, and you know, I want to make America healthy again, and so does President Trump. So those are objectives,” he said.

He stated the same thing in one of his Twitter posts.

“This is only the beginning. Wait till you see the next additions to President Trump’s Unity Government,” RFK Jr. wrote.

Fox News reported that, on Aug. 26, 2024, Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii, also endorsed Trump.

“If you love our country, as I do, if you cherish peace and freedom as we do, I invite you to join me in doing all that we can to save our country and elect President Donald J. Trump and send him back to the White House to do the tough work of saving our country and serving the people,” Gabbard said at the National Guard conference in Detroit.

Gabbard’s endorsement, however, is not surprising considering that Trump recently recruited her to train him for the upcoming Sept. 10, 2024, debate against Harris at the National Constitutional Center in Philadelphia.

Even though he did not explicitly endorse Trump, Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., who ran against Joe Biden while he was still in the race, said that he is considering a move away from his lifetime party after Democrats installed Harris as the party’s presidential nominee without receiving a single vote.

Fox News reported that Phillips would be open to serving in the next administration regardless of which party wins this year.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Kamala Taps Google Attorney for Debate Prep, Sparking Serious Ethics Issues
Next article
Zuckerberg Admits to Stealing 2020 Election in Bombshell Letter

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com