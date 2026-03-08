Sunday, March 8, 2026

Zohran Mamdani’s Wife Caught ‘Liking’ Pro-Oct. 7 Attack Posts 

'My wife is the love of my life and she’s also a private person who has held no formal position on my campaign or in my City Hall...'

Hamas terrorists
A picture, likely AI-generated, that was posted on the account of a Biden administration immigration official, depicts Hamas terrorists parachuting into Jerusalem. / IMAGE: @falastinemiamor via Instagram

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Friday defended his wife after social media activity appeared to show her endorsing content tied to the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack against Israel carried out by Hamas. 

Speaking to reporters in New York City, Mamdani sought to downplay the likes by claiming that his wife, Rama Duwaji, is a private citizen who held no formal role in either his campaign or his administration. 

“My wife is the love of my life and she’s also a private person who has held no formal position on my campaign or in my City Hall,” Mamdani claimed. 

“I, however, was elected to represent all eight and a half million people in this city, and I believe that it’s my responsibility, because of that role, to answer any questions about my thoughts and my policies and my decisions,” he added. 

His defense came after reports surfaced showing that Duwaji had liked Instagram posts of the Oct. 7 attacks that left more than 1,200 people dead in southern Israel near the Gaza border. 

“Breaking the walls of apartheid and military occupation,” read one of the images posted by The Slow Factory. 

The post was published on Oct. 7, 2023, just hours after the massacre began in Israel. 

Duwaji also liked a post from the People’s Forum NYC showing pro-Palestinian activists taking to the streets in support of the attacks. 

“FROM THE RIVER TO THE SEA, PALESTINE WILL BE FREE!” read the caption, referring to a slogan widely recognized as calling for the destruction of Israel and its people. 

“Thousands have taken to the streets in #NYC to stand with Palestinian resistance and call for an end to all U.S. aid to apartheid Israel,” the same caption read.

More than 1,200 people were killed in what became the deadliest attack against Jews since the Holocaust. 

