Two Afghan Nationals Plead Guilty in Chicago Nightclub Rape Case 

Despite her stating she planned to go home, Khan then “forcefully guided her” toward the front door, where he met Mohammad...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Two Afghan nationals, including one who entered the U.S. during the Biden administration, were sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to raping an intoxicated woman they encountered at a Chicago nightclub in 2023. 

The men — Sarwar Khan, 48, and Quribullah Mohammad, 24 — received more than 10 years each for aggravated criminal sexual assault causing bodily harm. 

Police records reviewed by Headline USA show that, in addition to sexual assault, Khan and Mohammad had also been charged with kidnapping and robbery. 

Khan entered the U.S. more than a decade ago, while Mohammad had lived in Milwaukee before entering the U.S. a year ago. 

Judge Domenica Stephenson noted that both men must serve at least 85% of their sentence and register as sex offenders, according to CWB Chicago. 

According to CWB Chicago, the suspects encountered a 22-year-old woman who had recently moved to Chicago and was out with coworkers in June 2023.

The two men entered a gay bar where the woman was located. Khan offered to buy her a drink while she waited in line for the restroom. She accepted the drink reluctantly and, upon leaving the restroom, told Khan she felt “extremely intoxicated.” 

Despite her stating she planned to go home, Khan then “forcefully guided her” toward the front door, where he met Mohammad. 

The men forced the woman into a vehicle, where Khan sexually assaulted her in the back seat. She was so intoxicated that Mohammad had to carry her to the second floor of Khan’s residence, according to the outlet. 

Inside Khan’s bedroom, the men took turns raping the woman. She managed to call 911 after 2 a.m., but Khan allegedly knocked the phone from her hand. 

As recounted by CWB Chicago: 

“Mohammad fled the apartment and hid the woman’s wallet in a nearby yard before police arrived. Khan went downstairs to meet the officers when they arrived. Not satisfied with his presence, they contacted the woman by phone, persuaded her it was safe to come outside, and summoned an ambulance. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of ‘extensive’ injuries consistent with sexual assault, along with abrasions and marks on her body, prosecutors said.” 

Court records show Mohammad has remained in the custody of the Cook County Sheriff’s Office since his arrest.

