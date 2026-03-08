Even Dems Are Questioning Rep. Swalwell’s Eligibility to Run for Governor 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Eric Swalwell has long maintained his primary residence in Washington, D.C., despite representing large portions of California in Congress. Now that he is running for California governor, his apparent on-paper-only California residency is under scrutiny—even from fellow Democrats.

Tom Steyer, a left-wing billionaire donor who is also running for the Democratic nomination for governor, called on California Secretary of State Shirley Weber to enforce the state’s residency requirements.

Steyer’s campaign wrote to Shirley that Swalwell “appears to live in California on paper only” and is “unlikely to meet the basic residency requirements to run for Governor.”

In a 55-page letter, Steyer’s attorneys argued that Swalwell has repeatedly failed to list a home address in campaign documents.

For instance, Swalwell listed a law firm’s address in Sacramento as his address on a Candidate Intention Statement.

Swalwell also designated his Eckington address in Washington, D.C., at 209 S Street NE as his principal residence in a deed of trust.

Instead, Swalwell lists a California address on his voter registration form, but deed records do not show that he actually owns the property.

The letter argued that “public records databases do not indicate Swalwell is a resident at that address.”

The home is owned by a relative of Swalwell’s former deputy chief of staff and longtime mentor, Tim Sbranti.

When Swalwell is in California, he stays in San Francisco hotels, according to campaign finance records.

Steyer’s letter is not the first time Swalwell has faced accusations that he does not actually reside in California. In January, Swalwell was sued over his D.C. residency, with the lawsuit alleging that he does not live in the state and is unqualified to run for governor.

“Tom Steyer has sunk to a new low, peddling far-right MAGA conspiracy theorist Joel Gilbert’s tired talking points. Gilbert is a quack who has published that Bruce Lee is alive and Paul McCartney is dead,” a spokesperson for Swalwell’s campaign said in remarks to Politico.

“Billionaire Steyer is personally going after a public servant who has long rented in his East Bay Congressional district. California’s renters don’t need to be shamed by an out-of-touch billionaire,” the campaign added.

In a statement, the California Secretary of State’s office said candidates will only appear on the ballot “if they meet the candidate qualifications and requirements outlined in the 2026 California Election Guide.”