Zelensky Claims Deal for Security Guarantees from US Is ‘Done’ After Meeting Trump

(Kyle Anzalone, Antiwar.com) President Donald Trump and Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelensky met in Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. Following the meeting, Zelensky said an agreement had been reached with the US that would grant Ukraine security guarantees.

On Thursday, Zelensky told reporters that the document on US security guarantees has been completed. He noted that “we need to sign” the deal, which “will come only after the war stops.”

Zelensky also said that Trump had organized a trilateral meeting between Ukrainian, Russian, and American officials in the UAE that will take place on Friday. Moscow has not stated if it plans to send representatives to the Emirates.

Trump said the meeting with Zelensky was “very good,” but did not provide details on what the leaders discussed. After the meeting, a Ukrainian official told Axios, “It was one of the best meetings they’ve had. Trump was in a good mood.”

The US signing a treaty or security pact with Ukraine will likely be rejected by Russia. President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that one of Moscow’s core objectives in Ukraine is to force Kiev to adopt neutrality.

However, Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, claims that the White House is making progress toward a deal to end the conflict. He told reporters in Davos that there was only one issue to resolve before a deal to end the Ukraine war could be reached.

While in Davos, Zelensky also criticized European leadership over their policies on Russia and Iran. “Instead of becoming a truly global power, Europe remains a beautiful but fragmented kaleidoscope of small and middle powers,” he told the audience at the WEF.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.