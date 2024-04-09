Young Voters Abandon Biden, Despite Student Loan Cancelation Promises

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Despite promising to forgive student loans, young people may still not vote for Joe Biden at the end of this year, polling data indicated.

The loss in support is partially attributable to Biden’s support of Israel after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attack, considering that young people tend to support Palestine and Hamas, according to several Democratic pollsters and strategists who talked to the Daily Caller.

“He’s doing all the right things that you would think young voters would flock to, but unfortunately, they haven’t been able to put that message out there in the community. Well, you’ve done eight things, but this ninth thing is unforgivable. And you put your arm around this warmonger in Israel, and then, you know, you can’t unwrap yourself from him,” Adolph Mongo, a Democratic strategist based in Michigan, said.

The White House previously said that Biden has already forgiven billions of dollars worth of student loans for more than 3.6 million Americans.

An anonymous Democratic pollster and redistricting consultant focused on working-class racial minorities said that he’s most concerned about wealthy college students and young voters flocking from Biden.

“These people can actually tank an election, and they have no problems with it because their lives will not be affected,” he said.

On Nov. 7, 2023, a coalition of far-left groups that seek to turn out young voters wrote a letter to Biden warning of bad electoral consequences due to his stance on the war between Israel and Palestine. Among the organizations were March for Our Lives, United We Dream, Gen Z for Change and the Sunrise Movement.

“We are experts in youth voting behavior who have worked tirelessly across the years to generate Generation Z and Millennial enthusiasm for civic action under a variety of circumstances. We write to you to issue a very stark and unmistakable warning: you and your Administration’s stance on Gaza risks millions of young voters staying home or voting third party next year,” the letter said.