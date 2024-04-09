Quantcast
Monday, April 8, 2024

Biden Slammed for Odd Video Calling on Americans to ‘Wear’ Protection

'Joe- What’s harder to look at, the eclipse or your daughter’s dairy? ...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Biden posts solar eclipse video (Source: Screenshot / @POTUS via Twitter / Edits by Headline USA)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Joe Biden faced backlash on Monday after sharing a video urging Americans not to “be silly” and to “wear protective eyewear” during Monday’s 2024 solar eclipse. 

Biden’s remarks appeared to be a jab at his 2024 opponent, former President Donald Trump, whose 2017 eclipse-viewing acts went viral. However, critics swiftly reprimanded Biden for the video, which showed him on the White House’s Truman Balcony.

Among those rebuking Biden on Twitter was conservative actress Roseanne Barr, who quipped, “Joe- What’s harder to look at, the eclipse or your daughter’s dairy? *I did not kill myself for the record.”  

Barr’s tweet poked fun at the infamous Ashley Biden’s diary, where she discussed childhood sexual trauma.

Conservative commentator Gunther Eagleman, boasting nearly 600,000 followers, lectured Biden for focusing on the solar eclipse instead of the chaos rocking the southern border.

“Our border is wide open and you are posting about an eclipse…  No wonder you are despised by so many,” he wrote on Twitter.

The conservative non-profit ForAmerica mocked Biden’s video by sharing a photo of the president comically wearing eclipse sunglasses backward. Notably, earlier this year, Biden caused concern when he wore a construction hard hat backward.

Further adding to Biden’s detriment, Twitter personality Paul A. Szypula joined the chorus of criticism, sarcastically stating, “No one should ever take health advice from Joe Biden. Consult a doctor.” 

Another user shared a meme depicting the solar eclipse with a shape resembling Trump’s face, reminiscent of a similar video shared by Trump on his Truth Social page.

Criticism against Biden comes as the president grapples with plummeting approval ratings for his handling of various issues, including the economy, the southern border and global conflicts. 

This criticism has translated into the polls, with many indicating Trump—the presumed Republican nominee—taking the lead.

Scroll down to see some of the criticism aimed at Biden:

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Sues Corrupt NYC Judge after Gag-Order Overreach, Seeks Change of Venue

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com