Biden Slammed for Odd Video Calling on Americans to ‘Wear’ Protection

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden faced backlash on Monday after sharing a video urging Americans not to “be silly” and to “wear protective eyewear” during Monday’s 2024 solar eclipse.

Biden’s remarks appeared to be a jab at his 2024 opponent, former President Donald Trump, whose 2017 eclipse-viewing acts went viral. However, critics swiftly reprimanded Biden for the video, which showed him on the White House’s Truman Balcony.

An eclipse is worth marveling at. But don’t be silly, folks – play it safe and wear protective eyewear. pic.twitter.com/S6REAiZ735 — President Biden (@POTUS) April 8, 2024

Among those rebuking Biden on Twitter was conservative actress Roseanne Barr, who quipped, “Joe- What’s harder to look at, the eclipse or your daughter’s dairy? *I did not kill myself for the record.”

Barr’s tweet poked fun at the infamous Ashley Biden’s diary, where she discussed childhood sexual trauma.

Conservative commentator Gunther Eagleman, boasting nearly 600,000 followers, lectured Biden for focusing on the solar eclipse instead of the chaos rocking the southern border.

“Our border is wide open and you are posting about an eclipse… No wonder you are despised by so many,” he wrote on Twitter.

The conservative non-profit ForAmerica mocked Biden’s video by sharing a photo of the president comically wearing eclipse sunglasses backward. Notably, earlier this year, Biden caused concern when he wore a construction hard hat backward.

Further adding to Biden’s detriment, Twitter personality Paul A. Szypula joined the chorus of criticism, sarcastically stating, “No one should ever take health advice from Joe Biden. Consult a doctor.”

Another user shared a meme depicting the solar eclipse with a shape resembling Trump’s face, reminiscent of a similar video shared by Trump on his Truth Social page.

Criticism against Biden comes as the president grapples with plummeting approval ratings for his handling of various issues, including the economy, the southern border and global conflicts.

This criticism has translated into the polls, with many indicating Trump—the presumed Republican nominee—taking the lead.

Scroll down to see some of the criticism aimed at Biden:

Biden once again is completely confused. The eclipse won’t be visible in DC until later this afternoon. Who exactly is babysitting this guy today? https://t.co/rEPE2J7k4Y — Deb Santilli (@debthecohost) April 8, 2024