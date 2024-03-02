Quantcast
Saturday, March 2, 2024

‘You Sick F**k’: Manchin Stands Up to Heckler in Viral Altercation

'We humiliated him...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks during the Politics and Eggs event, Jan. 12, 2024, in Manchester, N.H. Manchin announced Friday, Feb. 16, that he is not running for president, according to his spokesman Jon Kott. Manchin is not running for reelection in 2024. His Senate seat in a heavily Republican state is expected to be a prime pickup opportunity for the GOP. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., ignited a Twitter Friday following the viral altercation with hecklers led by Climate Defiance, a left-wing environmental group.

During a Harvard University event on Friday, Manchin’s confrontation with one of the hecklers became viral on social, resulting in the man being pushed to the ground. 

“You sold our futures and you got rich doing it, you sick f**k!” the unidentified man told Manchin, who can be seen sitting down. “How dare you?”

In response, Manchin stood up, appearing ready to handle the man, but his communications director Jonathan Kott intervened, pushing the protester to the ground – this altercation generated millions of views on videos posted across Twitter.

Pro-environmentalist Climate Defiance took credit for disrupting the Manchin event, celebrating the heckling in a tweet that has amassed nearly 4.5 million views.

“BREAKING: we just called Joe Manchin a sick f**k,” the group boasted. “We humiliated him in front of a herd of Harvard elites. He squared up. We held firm. Barbaric murderer, hideous fiend, he torches humanity and laughs.” 

Following the disruption, the Harvard Kennedy School reported that the protest lasted a few minutes before an officer ordered the group to leave the premises. 

“Senator Manchin continued his discussion with IOP students after the disruption,” the school said in a statement posted on its website. “The Harvard University Police Department and the Kennedy School are reviewing the incident.” 

The video also captured other individuals scolding Manchin for allegedly making millions at the expense of the environment. The group provided no evidence for such claims.

Manchin is currently holding a “listening” tour as part of his Americans Together group, launched in response to extremism on both sides of political parties. 

While the West Virginia senator was long rumored to be a presidential challenger to President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection, Manchin clarified that he is not running for president.

He has since refused to endorse Biden’s reelection, citing the incumbent’s left-wing extremism.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Scolds Fani Willis’s ‘SEXCAPADES’ in Blistering Truth Social Post
Next article
House GOP Probes Biden’s Potential Role in Google’s Racist AI

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com