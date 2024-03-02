‘You Sick F**k’: Manchin Stands Up to Heckler in Viral Altercation

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., ignited a Twitter Friday following the viral altercation with hecklers led by Climate Defiance, a left-wing environmental group.

During a Harvard University event on Friday, Manchin’s confrontation with one of the hecklers became viral on social, resulting in the man being pushed to the ground.

“You sold our futures and you got rich doing it, you sick f**k!” the unidentified man told Manchin, who can be seen sitting down. “How dare you?”

In response, Manchin stood up, appearing ready to handle the man, but his communications director Jonathan Kott intervened, pushing the protester to the ground – this altercation generated millions of views on videos posted across Twitter.

Pro-environmentalist Climate Defiance took credit for disrupting the Manchin event, celebrating the heckling in a tweet that has amassed nearly 4.5 million views.

BREAKING: we just called Joe Manchin a sick fuck. We humiliated him in front of a herd of Harvard elites. He squared up. We held firm. Barbaric murderer, hideous fiend, he torches humanity and laughs. pic.twitter.com/1ajrQsKnbJ — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) March 1, 2024

“BREAKING: we just called Joe Manchin a sick f**k,” the group boasted. “We humiliated him in front of a herd of Harvard elites. He squared up. We held firm. Barbaric murderer, hideous fiend, he torches humanity and laughs.”

Following the disruption, the Harvard Kennedy School reported that the protest lasted a few minutes before an officer ordered the group to leave the premises.

“Senator Manchin continued his discussion with IOP students after the disruption,” the school said in a statement posted on its website. “The Harvard University Police Department and the Kennedy School are reviewing the incident.”

The video also captured other individuals scolding Manchin for allegedly making millions at the expense of the environment. The group provided no evidence for such claims.

Manchin is currently holding a “listening” tour as part of his Americans Together group, launched in response to extremism on both sides of political parties.

While the West Virginia senator was long rumored to be a presidential challenger to President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection, Manchin clarified that he is not running for president.

He has since refused to endorse Biden’s reelection, citing the incumbent’s left-wing extremism.